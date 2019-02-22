PHOENIX — It was once again senior guards Jaelen House and Jovan Blacksher turning it on when Phoenix Shadow Mountain needed them most to put away resilient Salpointe Catholic.
But the play of the game Friday night was turned in by a 6-foot-3 freshman.
Devontes Cobbs blocked Luc Rosenblatt's 3-point try from the corner and into the Salpointe student section with 30 seconds left and Shadow Mountain clinging to a three-point lead.
Salpointe didn't threaten again, and Shadow Mountain, after winning the 4A semifinal 77-70 at Grand Canyon University Arena, now seeks to join Tempe Corona del Sol as the big-school teams in recent Arizona boys basketball history to win four consecutive state championships.
Shadow Mountain (25-3), ranked No. 19 in the nation by USA Today Sports, will face No. 2 Glendale Deer Valley at 7 p.m. Saturday in the final at Gila River Arena.
Rosenblatt loves GCU Arena.
Last year, his 3-pointers helped stake Salpointe to a 20-point lead in the second half of the state final, before House rallied Shadow Mountain back with a huge fourth-quarter run and a third straight state title.
Rosenblatt made all six of his 3-point attempts in the first half, as Salpointe built a 37-32 halftime lead.
Rosenblatt was wide open on those 3s.
This time, Cobbs was ready. With Rosenblatt rising up from the corner, Cobbs swept in and batted the ball away into the students.
"Either he was going to miss it or make it," Cobbs said. "We couldn't take that chance. I had to block it."
The block sent a message. No way Shadow Mountain will be denied another gold ball.
"We needed that from our freshman," House said. "He stepped up. Big-time play."
Salpointe got the ball to Rosenblatt again on the other corner. Jalen Williams partially blocked it and Cobbs picked up a loose ball as he was fouled with 13.5 seconds left. He made 1 of 2 free throws. Another Salpointe turnover and House made 1 of 2 free throws.
Blacksher stole the inbounds pass and scored inside and the game was over.
"They jumped on us early again, but we're a team that never backs down," said Blacksher, who scored 20 of his 24 points in the second half and and added five steals. "We don't back down from anybody. We kept battling. We knew that we overcame them before."
House had 29 points, making 9 of 10 free throws. He also had six assists and two steals.
Salpointe relied on Rosenblatt's unconscious shooting in the first half, and rode a great game by junior point guard Evan Nelson, who had 19 points, making 4 of 9 3-pointers. He also had five assists.
Majok Deng, a 6-5 senior, picked up his fourth foul with 30 seconds left in the third quarter. He finished with 10 points and seven rebounds in his final game for Salpointe.
Salpointe (27-3) led by as much as seven in the first half and led by a point on a Deng 3 with two minutes left in the third.
But Shadow Mountain kept attacking inside with House dribbling into the lane for baskets.
"They don't really have that good a help defense," House said. "They weren't there too much. It's really wide open and looks like a lot of fun for me."
It will be more fun Saturday if House and Blacksher can cap it with a fourth state title in four years at Shadow Mountain.
"We're going to try to get this four-peat," House said. "Not a lot of people has done that in Arizona. Corona is the only team I remember doing that. So we're going to try to become that dynasty."
Deer Valley pushes past Catalina Foothills
PHOENIX — Glendale Deer Valley will have nothing to lose in Saturday’s Class 4A boys basketball state final.
It won’t be favored, even after dropping down a conference after reaching the 5A final last year.
But this team won’t stop believing until the final horn.
That resiliency held off a late Catalina Foothills charge Friday in a 52-45 semifinal victory at Grand Canyon University Arena.
Point guard Johny Diaz’s shot wasn’t on (4 of 12, 2 of 6 from 3), but he got a lot of help:
Brandon Savage had 12 points, nine rebounds and the game-clinching steal with less than a minute to play.
Guard Malcolm Jackson hit a 3 with 4:41 left after Foothills cut it to two.
Guard Jaret Allen had 11 points, four steals and sank four clutch free throws in the final 2:51.
“Catalina Foothills is not an 11 seed,” Deer Valley coach Jed Dunn said.
Dunn could be turning his players loose to against 19th-ranked (nationally) Shadow Mountain on Saturday night at 7 at Gila River Arena for the title.
The last time the teams met, Deer Valley made 28 turnovers, got down by more than 20 but was able to cut it to 10. In that sense, it was a moral victory. But the Skyhawks want to finish strong after coming up short against Phoenix Sunnyslope in last year’s 5A final.
“The goal coming into the season was that we’ve got to get back there (to the final),” Diaz, who had 12 points and hit a big 3 with 4:44 to play to give his team a 41-36 lead. “We knew we left something on the table. We’ll try to get it this year.”
Since the 75-52 loss to Shadow Mountain on Jan. 5, No. 2-seed Deer Valley (23-4) has won 11 in a row.
The Skyhawks have been able to close out close games since then and that was needed Friday against a team that moved the ball very well and got it to the open man for shots.
Forward Hayden Moser led Catalina Foothills with 16 points, followed by guard Carson James’ 14.
“They run so many sets,” Dunn said. “I was afraid to run zone against them. No. 4 (James) is a really good shooter.”
Catalina Foothills made only 3 of 12 3-pointers in the game and shot 44.7 percent from the field.
Deer Valley survived by shooting 40 percent but it made 7 of 18 3-pointers with Jackson making two of them, along with Diaz.
Savage missed his first three free throws in the game, but he hit two big ones with 2:18 left to extend Deer Valley’s lead to 47-43.
Savage is a beast around the glass, working to get in position to make second shots. He also played well defensively.
”Little things,” Savage said. “We have to box out. Everything matters to us.”
Class 3A
No. 2 Pusch Ridge Christian 54, No. 3 Sabino 47: At Gila River Arena, the Lions advanced to the Class 3A state title game with a victory. They’ll face Phoenix Valley Christian at 3 p.m. Saturday for the state championship.
High school playoffs
Friday's results
Boys basketball
Class 4A state semifinals:
No. 1 Phoenix Shadow Mountain 77, No. 4 Salpointe Catholic 70
No. 2 Phoenix Deer Valley 52, No. 11 Catalina Foothills 45
Class 3A state semifinals:
No. 2 Pusch Ridge Christian 54, No. 3 Sabino 47
Girls basketball
Class 4A state semifinals:
No. 1 Phoenix Shadow Mountain 79, No. 4 Sahuaro 55
Saturday's games
Boys basketball
Class 3A state championship game:
Pusch Ridge Christian winner vs. Phoenix Valley Christian winner at Gila River Arena, 3 p.m.
Class 1A state semifinals:
No. 2 The Gregory School vs. No. 3 Fort Thomas at Findlay Toyota Center, 1:30 p.m.
Class 1A state championship game:
The Gregory School/Fort Thomas winner vs. Mogollon/Kearny Ray winner at Findlay Toyota Center, 6 p.m.