The Gregory School will have to win twice Saturday for 1A title

The AIA reversed course on Friday, and The Gregory School remained in Prescott Valley as it makes a run toward the Class 1A boys basketball state championship.

The team will play its state semifinal game against Fort Thomas at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, with the winner advancing to play in that night's 6 p.m. state final.

The AIA initially said it was delaying the Class 1A and 2A state playoffs because of snow, and announced plans to relocate the games to Phoenix. But following a conference call Friday morning, the AIA changed course. The games will take place at the Findlay Toyota Center in Prescott Valley.

The Gregory School and Fort Thomas were initially scheduled to play at 9 a.m. Friday.