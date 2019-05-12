High school scores and schedules

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Class 5A state championship:

• No. 4 Campo Verde def. No. 3 Mountain View, 3-0

SOFTBALL

Class 5A state semifinals:

• No. 3 Ironwood Ridge 14, No. 5 Scottsdale Horizon 4

• No. 2 Peoria Centennial 10, No. 6 Empire 0, 6 innings

Class 4A state semifinals:

• No. 1 Salpointe Catholic 2, No. 3 Bradshaw Mountain 1

• No. 2 Glendale Cactus 7, No. 6 Canyon del Or o 2

BASEBALL

Class 3A state semifinals:

• No. 4 Sahuarita 13, No. 9 Phoenix Northwest Christian 3

• No. 6 Sabino 8, vs. No. 2 Queen Creek American Leadership Academy 0

MONDAY'S GAMES

BASEBALL

Class 3A state championship:

• No. 4 Sahuarita vs. No. 6 Sabino at Hohokam Stadium in Mesa, 4 p.m.

Class 4A state championship:

• No. 2 Salpointe Catholic vs. No. 1 Gilbert Mesquite at Hohokam Stadium in Mesa, 7 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Class 5A championship:

• No. 3 Ironwood Ridge vs. No. 2 Peoria Centennial at Farrington Softball Stadium in Tempe, 5:30 p.m.

TUESDAY

BASEBALL

Class 5A state championship:

• No. 1 Nogales vs. No. 2 Scottsdale Horizon at Diablo Stadium in Tempe, 4 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Class 4A state championship:

• No. 1 Salpointe Catholic vs. No. 2 Glendale Cactus at Hillenbrand Stadium, 6:30 p.m.