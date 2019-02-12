Nine Southern Arizona teams will host state playoff games on Tuesday, with more hitting the road in hopes of an uspet.
The highlight of Tuesday's games might well be the all-local matchups. Palo Verde will travel to Salpointe Catholic in boys basketball, while Cienega will take on Rincon/University and Amphi will travel to Salpointe Catholic in boys soccer.
Here's a full look at Tuesday's matchups. Look for more in Wednesday's Arizona Daily Star:
Boys basketball
Class 4A state playoffs, first round
No. 9 Goodyear Estrella Foothills at No. 5 Amphitheater, 7 p.m. Tuesday
No. 13 Palo Verde at No. 4 Salpointe Catholic, 7 p.m. Tuesday
No. 11 Catalina Foothills at No. 6 Chandler Seton Catholic, 7 p.m. Tuesday
Girls basketball
Class 5A state playoffs, first rounde
No. 16 Cholla at No. 1 Goodyear Millennium, 7 p.m. Tuesday
No. 9 Maricopa at No. 8 Marana, 7 p.m. Tuesday
No. 12 Queen Creek Casteel at No. 5 Sierra Vista Buena, 7 p.m. Tuesday
No. 13 Rincon/University at no. 4 Scottsdale Desert Mountain, 7 p.m. Tuesday
No. 15 Ironwood Ridge at No. 2 Gilbert, 7 p.m. Tuesday
Class 3A state playoffs, first round:
First-round byes: No. 1 Sabino, No. 5 Tanque Verde
No. 21 Monument Valley at No. 12 Pusch Ridge Christian, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday
Boys soccer
Class 5A state quarterfinals
No. 8 Cienega at No. 1 Sunnyside, 6 p.m. Tuesday
No. 5 Goodyear Independence at No. 4 Desert View, 6 p.m. Tuesday
No. 7 Glendale Ironwood at No. 2 Rincon/University, 6 p.m. Tuesday
Class 4A state quarterfinals
No. 8 Amphitheater at No. 1 Salpointe Catholic, 6 p.m. Tuesday
No. 5 Douglas at No. 4 Flagstaff, 6 p.m. Tuesday
No. 7 Catalina Foothills at No. 2 Tempe, 6 p.m. Tuesday