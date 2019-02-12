022518-spt-hsbk salpointe boys

Salpointe Catholic guard Evan Nelson, center, is drawing interest from colleges thanks to averaging 18.7 points, 4.6 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game.

 Ralph Freso / for the Arizona Daily Star 2018

Nine Southern Arizona teams will host state playoff games on Tuesday, with more hitting the road in hopes of an uspet. 

The highlight of Tuesday's games might well be the all-local matchups. Palo Verde will travel to Salpointe Catholic in boys basketball, while Cienega will take on Rincon/University and Amphi will travel to Salpointe Catholic in boys soccer.

Here's a full look at Tuesday's matchups. Look for more in Wednesday's Arizona Daily Star:

Boys basketball

Class 4A state playoffs, first round

No. 9 Goodyear Estrella Foothills at No. 5 Amphitheater, 7 p.m. Tuesday

No. 13 Palo Verde at No. 4 Salpointe Catholic, 7 p.m. Tuesday

No. 11 Catalina Foothills at No. 6 Chandler Seton Catholic, 7 p.m. Tuesday

Girls basketball

Class 5A state playoffs, first rounde

No. 16 Cholla at No. 1 Goodyear Millennium, 7 p.m. Tuesday

No. 9 Maricopa at No. 8 Marana, 7 p.m. Tuesday

No. 12 Queen Creek Casteel at No. 5 Sierra Vista Buena, 7 p.m. Tuesday

No. 13 Rincon/University at no. 4 Scottsdale Desert Mountain, 7 p.m. Tuesday

No. 15 Ironwood Ridge at No. 2 Gilbert, 7 p.m. Tuesday

Class 3A state playoffs, first round: 

First-round byes: No. 1 Sabino, No. 5 Tanque Verde

No. 21 Monument Valley at No. 12 Pusch Ridge Christian, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday

Boys soccer

Class 5A state quarterfinals

No. 8 Cienega at No. 1 Sunnyside, 6 p.m. Tuesday 

No. 5 Goodyear Independence at No. 4 Desert View, 6 p.m. Tuesday

No. 7 Glendale Ironwood at No. 2 Rincon/University, 6 p.m. Tuesday

Class 4A state quarterfinals

No. 8 Amphitheater at No. 1 Salpointe Catholic, 6 p.m. Tuesday

No. 5 Douglas at No. 4 Flagstaff, 6 p.m. Tuesday

No. 7 Catalina Foothills at No. 2 Tempe, 6 p.m. Tuesday

 

Subscribe for just 99¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles