Saturday

Girls soccer

Class 5A state semifinals:

No. 1 Ironwood Ridge vs. No. 5 Gilbert Campo Verde at Scottsdale Coronado High School, 3 p.m.

Class 4A state semifinals:

No. 5 Catalina Foothills vs. No. 1 Phoenix Thunderbird at Gilbert Williams Field High School, 1 p.m.

No. 3 Salpointe Catholic vs. No. 2 Phoenix Arcadia at Gilbert Williams Field High School, 5 p.m.

Boys soccer

Class 5A state semifinals:

No. 1 Sunnyside vs. No. 5 Glendale Independence at Scottsdale Coronado High School, 11 a.m.

No. 2 Rincon/University at No. 3 Gilbert Campo Verde at Scottsdale Coronado High School, 1 p.m.

Class 4A state semifinals:

No. 7 Catalina Foothills vs. No. 6 Prescott at Gilbert Williams Field, 11 a.m.

No. 1 Salpointe Catholic vs. No. 4 Flagstaff at Gilbert Williams Field High School, 3 p.m.