Two running backs from Tucson were among the six players awarded with a Ed Doherty Award nomination medallion for their performances last week. Ironwood Ridge running back Brandon Barrios and Salpointe Catholic's Bijan Robinson were the only Southern Arizona representatives.
The other Week 7 medallion winners, which is awarded by the Grand Canyon State Gridiron Club, were running back Zach Bennett (Coconino), offensive lineman Cade Bennett (Scottsdale Notre Dame Prep), running back Dae Dae Hunter (Chandler) and offensive lineman Andrew Milek (Brophy Prep).
In a 35-9 win over Nogales, Barrios had 32 rushes for a career-high 313 yards and three touchdowns. Barrios is the second-leading rusher in Southern Arizona with 808 yards on 135 carries this season. Top rusher, Robinson, has 1,126 yards on 48 carries and 21 touchdowns.
Last week against then-undefeated Sahuaro, Robinson rushed nine times for 133 yards and scored five touchdowns on his way to become the all-time big-school leading rusher at the Class 4A, 5A and 6A level.
By receiving these medallions, Robinson and Barrios will attend the Ed Doherty Award Luncheon on Dec. 14.