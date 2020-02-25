Ironwood Ridge's state title run ends in Class 5A finals

Nathalie Lewis scored twice and Lily Lentz had the opening goal as top-seeded Queen Creek Casteel High School defeated Ironwood Ridge 3-0 in the Class 5A girls soccer championship game Tuesday night at Gilbert Higley High School. The loss ended an amazing run for the 10th-seeded Nighthawks.
Lentz opened the scoring in the 28th minute and Lewis scored her first goal midway through the second half before adding a second with 13 minutes remaining. The three scores, coupled with a stifling defense, were enough to stop the Nighthawks.
Ironwood Ridge made a incredible run through the playoff bracket, upsetting No. 7 Rincon/University in the first round, edging Gilbert Campo Verde 1-0 in the quarterfinals and beating Scottsdale Desert Mountain on penalty kicks in the semis after the teams played to a 1-1 tie in regulation and overtime.
