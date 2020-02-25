Ironwood Ridge's state title run ends in Class 5A finals
editor's pick

  • Updated

Ironwood Ridge junior Kelli Suckell saves the ball during the 5A girls soccer state championship between Queen Creek Casteel and Oro Valley Ironwood Ridge on Feb. 25, 2020.

 Eli Imadali / The Arizona Republic

Nathalie Lewis scored twice and Lily Lentz had the opening goal as top-seeded Queen Creek Casteel High School defeated Ironwood Ridge 3-0 in the Class 5A girls soccer championship game Tuesday night at Gilbert Higley High School. The loss ended an amazing run for the 10th-seeded Nighthawks.

Lentz opened the scoring in the 28th minute and Lewis scored her first goal midway through the second half before adding a second with 13 minutes remaining. The three scores, coupled with a stifling defense, were enough to stop the Nighthawks.

Ironwood Ridge made a incredible run through the playoff bracket, upsetting No. 7 Rincon/University in the first round, edging Gilbert Campo Verde 1-0 in the quarterfinals and beating Scottsdale Desert Mountain on penalty kicks in the semis after the teams played to a 1-1 tie in regulation and overtime.

