Salpointe's head coach Dennis Bene embraces several of his players following the Lancers' 48-10 win over Pinnacle in the opening round of the state Open Division Playoffs, Tucson, Ariz., Nov. 15, 2019.

Salpointe Catholic throttled Phoenix Pinnacle 48-10 in the first round of the Open Division Saturday night. 

The No. 4 Lancers moved to 10-0 on the season and now turns to face top-seeded Chandler, the three-time defending 6A state champions, in the Open Division semifinals at Chandler Hamilton High School. Winner of that game will clash with either Hamilton or Scottsdale Saguaro. 

Over the years, Salpointe Catholic has been the juggernaut of Tucson, but is now staring at the biggest test of the season. Are the Lancers capable of knocking off a Chandler team that is ranked No. 19 nationally and the top team in Arizona by MaxPreps.com

It's tough, but Salpointe Catholic's players can certainly match up with the Wolves. Get to know the Lancers who have made a difference this season: 

