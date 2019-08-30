Salpointe Catholic football coach Dennis Bene, who coached the Lancers to the 2013 state championship and has coached 174 victories since 2001, has told the Arizona Daily Star he will retire from coaching at the end of the 2019 season.
Bene's Lancers have gone 174-43 since he became the head coach at his alma mater in 2001. He played quarterback for the Lancers from 1981-84.
Salpointe will open the season Friday night against Mesa Dobson High School. The Lancers are generally predicted to challenge for one of the eight berths in the inaugural Open Division created by the Arizona Interscholastics Association.
The top eight teams from any bracket, statewide, will play for the state title in November and December.
Bene's teams have gone 13-1 and 12-2 the last two seasons, reaching the 4A state championship game both seasons.
Before coaching Salpointe, Bene spent time as an assistant coach at Pima College for one season, and then returned to his alma mater to spend two seasons under former head coach Pat Welchert.
Entering the season, his Salpointe team is considered as talented as any in Tucson history. Three of Bene's seniors have committed to play for high-profile college football teams: running back Bijan Robinson to Texas, safety Lathan Ransom to Ohio State, tackle Bruno Fina to UCLA. A fourth, offensive lineman Jonah Miller, has been offered scholarships by Arizona, ASU and a handful of Power 5 conference schools.