It's not often the head coach of an elite program in college football stops by Tucson, especially in the month of January. But Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh took a visit to Salpointe Catholic on Tuesday afternoon.
The Salpointe Catholic football Twitter account shared a photo of Harbaugh and Michigan offensive coordinator Josh Gattis on campus.
SCLancerNation - Welcome to Salpointe Coach Harbaugh and Michigan football! pic.twitter.com/fPLTDhc1Ph— LancerNation (@SCLancerNation) January 22, 2019
Two Lancers currently have offers from Michigan: running back Bijan Robinson and defensive back Lathan Ransom, both members of the 2020 recruiting class.
Robinson, a four-star recruit, is the No. 6 running back nationally, per 247Sports.com, and also holds offers from USC, UCLA, Arizona, ASU, Alabama, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Texas, Nebraska, LSU and Washington. Robinson ended his junior campaign with 2,400 yards and 35 touchdowns. His most notable performance was against Casa Grande Vista Grande, when he rushed for 247 yards and three touchdowns on four carries.
Robinson received the Ed Doherty Award, an annual accolade given to the top high school football player in Arizona.
Ransom, a four-star prospect, is the No. 12 safety and emerged as one of the top prospects in Arizona for 2020. Ransom has offers from Notre Dame, Stanford, USC, Arizona, ASU, Florida, Georgia, Tennessee, LSU and Cal. He won Class 4A Kino Region Player of the Year honors following the 2018 season.
Ransom and Robinson watched the Wolverines beat SMU at the Big House during an unofficial visit in September.
Harbaugh won't be the only Big 10 coach to visit Tucson this week. On Friday, Ohio State head coach Ryan Day is expected to make his way to Salpointe Catholic.