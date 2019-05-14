Nogales and Salpointe Catholic play in state championships Tuesday night. See the schedule below and check back with Tucson.com/highschool and @HSTucson on Twitter for coverage.
TUESDAY
Baseball
Class 5A championship:
No. 1 Nogales vs. No. 2 Scottsdale Horizon at Diablo Stadium in Tempe, 4 p.m.
Softball
Class 4A championship:
No. 1 Salpointe Catholic vs. No. 2 Glendale Cactus at Hillenbrand Stadium, 6:30 p.m.
MONDAY RESULTS
Baseball
Class 3A championship:
No. 6 Sabino 3, No. 4 Sahuarita 0
Class 4A championship:
No. 2 Salpointe Catholic 4, No. 1 Gilbert Mesquite 3
Softball
Class 5A championship:
No. 3 Ironwood Ridge 5, No. 2 Peoria Centennial 2