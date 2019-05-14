4A baseball championship

Nogales baseball players mob starting pitcher Markie Lopez (55) who pitched a complete game to defeat Catalina Foothills, 3-2, to win the Arizona 4A baseball championship at Hi Corbett Field in Tucson on May 14, 2018.

 Rick Wiley / Arizona Daily Star

Nogales and Salpointe Catholic play in state championships Tuesday night. See the schedule below and check back with Tucson.com/highschool and @HSTucson on Twitter for coverage.

TUESDAY

Baseball

Class 5A championship:

No. 1 Nogales vs. No. 2 Scottsdale Horizon at Diablo Stadium in Tempe, 4 p.m.

Softball 

Class 4A championship:

No. 1 Salpointe Catholic vs. No. 2 Glendale Cactus at Hillenbrand Stadium, 6:30 p.m.

MONDAY RESULTS

Baseball

Class 3A championship:

No. 6 Sabino 3, No. 4 Sahuarita 0

Click here for the story.

Class 4A championship:

No. 2 Salpointe Catholic 4, No. 1 Gilbert Mesquite 3

Click here for the story.

Softball

Class 5A championship:

No. 3 Ironwood Ridge 5, No. 2 Peoria Centennial 2

Click here for the story.

