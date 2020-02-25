'Not a great way to lose:' Penalty kicks bedevil Catalina Foothills in Class 4A state title game loss

GILBERT — Even a dominating performance doesn’t ensure victory — and a tough goalkeeper can make it even harder.
Catalina Foothills ran into that on Tuesday night, failing to score in 110 minutes of play and then having two of its penalty kicks saved in losing 4-2 in the shootout to Flagstaff after a scoreless game in the Class 4A girls soccer state final at Williams Field High School.
“I think they left it all on the field,” said Falcons coach Sou Torres. “As a coach you just walk away knowing that they gave a huge effort. You are just ultimately proud of them. PKs doesn’t always determine who the better team is.”
On Tuesday, it sure looked like Catalina Foothills only needed time to earn that title. After halftime, Foothills dominated possession and had several quality chances. Several times the Falcons put the ball on the frame, but Flagstaff goalkeeper Lianna Albert turned them away.
When no goals were scored after regulation and two 10-minute extra periods, the teams went to additional two 5-minute “golden goal” overtime periods. In those sessions, a goal ends the game. But still nothing crossed the line.
In penalty kicks, Albert saved shots by Emma Nance and Katelyn Kelch, the hero of Saturday’s 1-0 semifinal win over No. 1 Prescott.
But Mayrin Soto’s shot flew into the upper right corner, past Foothills goalkeeper Flavia Burrell, the Falcons ended as runner-ups for the second year in a row.
“Still very proud of our girls,” Torres said. “I thought they played a complete game. I felt like we dominated possession. They have a very strong goalkeeper who just denied a lot of our opportunities. Absolutely not a great way to lose but still very proud of our girls, felt like we were a quality team out there for every single minute of the game.”
Foothills standout Hannah Draper led the Falcons offense all night, pressuring Albert and the Eagles’ backline. Draper, Nance, Dania Shabet and Caitlyn Maher were constantly in Flagstaff’s zone, setting each other up. Ixta Mendez had a chance in the first half after Draper fed Nance, who got the ball to Mendez, but Mendez couldn’t get enough on the ball. Nance passed to Draper for a header in front of Albert, who saved it from the top corner in the 50th minute. Draper had another chance in the 70th minute that was saved from just 10 yards out. Kelch got her foot on one in the first overtime period off a rebound that went wide left. It went like that all night.
The Falcons lost to Salpointe Catholic in overtime in last year’s final. Flagstaff eliminated Foothills in the semifinals two years ago. Foothills lost in the quarterfinals in 2017.
The Falcons (17-5-1) are 8-4 in state finals but haven’t won a title since their 2013 Division II championship.
Flagstaff was the runner-up in 4A in 2018 and is now 4-3 in title games.