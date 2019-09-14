How Barrow conducted its Concussion Awareness Survey

Barrow Neurological Institute's study of parents was conducted on a sample of 469 Arizona adults selected at random. Surveys were sent out between May and June. Of the adults surveyed, 197 were parents of a child or children under the age of 18.

Barrow's teen survey was conducted in June and July, with a sample of 477 Arizona males and females between the ages of 14 and 18. Of the teens surveyed, 169 reported playing school and/or club sports.