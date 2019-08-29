It’s been 19 years since Pueblo last beat Tucson High in football. The Warriors will try to break that losing streak Friday, when they host their season opener against the Badgers at 7 p.m.
Pueblo coach Brandon Sanders thinks the team has the key piece to finally beat Tucson this year: running back Fernando Medina.
Medina started his high school career at Salpointe Catholic, but transferred to Pueblo last year. Because of the move, Medina had to sit out the first five games of the season. Pueblo went 1-4 without him, then won four of its last five games once Medina was allowed to play.
In those five games, Medina had 20 carries for 166 yards.
Medina brings more than just stats to the team, Sanders said.
“I mean, they just took off because he leads by example,” Sanders said. “He was their quarterback … and that’s kind of what he does here. We have some guys that have already been in our season, but when you look at him as a running back, he brings some different things. He’s a downhill runner. He’s going to get the ball a lot this year.”
Usually athletes want to transfer to Salpointe, whose football team has made the championship game the last two years. Brothers Coben and Treyson Bourguet did just that last offseason, transferring to the Lancers from Marana.
But Medina never quite felt like Salpointe was the right fit for him. He said he followed some friends, many of whom played in an all-star tournament with him in Florida, to the Catholic school.
After two years in the program, he felt like he needed a change.
“I just feel like over here it’s more like everybody’s family – and that’s one thing I like about this school,” Medina said about Pueblo. “I know a lot of these guys since elementary school and I grew up with a lot of these guys. Coach Sanders — he’s a good guy.”
Sure, Medina questioned if transferring to Pueblo was the right move after watching the Lancers make it all the way to the 2018 Class 5A title game . But he also remembers what it was like to dress up for the 2017 championship game – and he wants to get back there with the Warriors.
Before Pueblo can dream of the playoffs, it’ll have to beat Tucson — which is a feat in itself. None of the players on this year’s roster were alive in 2000, the last time the Warriors beat the Badgers. Pueblo won 18-6 against a Tucson High team that finished the season 2-8.
To win Friday, Pueblo needs to eliminate mistakes, play with pride and believe it can win, Sanders said.
“We’re just trying to stay focused on that,” Sanders said. “I think as long as we stay with that and they work hard, we’ll be all right. We’ll be just fine.”