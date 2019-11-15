Saturday

• What: Arizona state cross country meet

• Where: Cave Creek Golf Course, 15202 N. 19th Ave., Phoenix

• Tickets: $10 for adults, $5 for students with IDs, military and seniors 55 and under. Children under 5 are free.

• Schedule: Division I boys 8:45 a.m.; Division I girls 9:45 a.m.; Division II boys 12:30 p.m.; Division II girls 1:30 p.m.; Division III boys 2 p.m.; Division III girls 1 p.m.; Division IV boys 10 a.m.; Division IV girls 9:15 a.m.