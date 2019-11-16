Mike Christy/Arizona Daily Star

The annual AIA State Cross Country Championship races took place Saturday at Cave Creek Golf Course in Phoenix.

Rio Rico's Roshan Tinoco-Miranda won the Division III boys 5K race and Zoey Delgado of Salpointe Catholic won the D-III girls 5K race. The Catalina Foothills girls team took home second place in the D-II race and the Salpointe Catholic girls team earned second place honors as well in the D-III race. 

Here's more results from teams and athletes in Southern Arizona.

Division II Boys Individual:

Ayden Schilb (Cienega) - 6th overall, 16:27.8

Sammy Rosthenhausler (Pueblo) - 20th, 16:51.8

Logan Marek (Ironwood Ridge) - 21st, 16:52.5

Division II Boys Teams:

Catalina Foothills - 6th place

Buena - 8th place

Division II Girls Individual:

Grace Driskill (Rincon/University) - 2nd, 18:35.5

Lauren Jorgensen (Catalina Foothills) - 4th, 18:54.4

Taylor McCue (Catalina Foothills) - 7th, 19:39.1

Alyssa Roudebush (Catalina Foothills) - 12th, 20:09.1

Sada DeWitt (Empire) - 14th, 20:18.2

Shania Santos (Marana) - 16th, 20:23.8

Sarah Pedersen (Buena) - 24th, 20:53.9

Division II Girls Teams:

Catalina Foothills - 2nd place

Cienega - 6th place

Buena - 10th place

Division III Boys Individual: 

Roshan Tinoco-Miranda (Rio Rico) - 1st, 15:53.4

Johnathon Lane (Walden Grove) - 2nd, 16:09.2

Abraham Valenzuela (Palo Verde) - 4th, 16:21.6

Benjamin Thomas (Salpointe Catholic) - 24th, 17:13.9

Jorge Trujillo-Lira (Rio Rico) - 25th, 17:20.3 

Division III Boys Teams:

Salpointe Catholic - 4th place

Rio Rico - 6th place

Walden Grove - 8th place

Division III Girls Individual:

Zoey Delgado (Salpointe Catholic) - 1st, 18:40.9

Kylie Wild (Salpointe Catholic) - 5th, 19:23.2

Laurel Froehlich (Salpointe Catholic) - 8th, 19:36.5

Division III Girls Teams:

Salpointe Catholic - 2nd place

 

