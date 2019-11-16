The annual AIA State Cross Country Championship races took place Saturday at Cave Creek Golf Course in Phoenix.
Rio Rico's Roshan Tinoco-Miranda won the Division III boys 5K race and Zoey Delgado of Salpointe Catholic won the D-III girls 5K race. The Catalina Foothills girls team took home second place in the D-II race and the Salpointe Catholic girls team earned second place honors as well in the D-III race.
Congratulations to Roshan Tinoco-Miranda...Rio Rico’s newest Cross Country State Champion! pic.twitter.com/MenIjTZo3H— Stephen Schadler (@coachfan5) November 16, 2019
Here's more results from teams and athletes in Southern Arizona.
Division II Boys Individual:
Ayden Schilb (Cienega) - 6th overall, 16:27.8
Sammy Rosthenhausler (Pueblo) - 20th, 16:51.8
Logan Marek (Ironwood Ridge) - 21st, 16:52.5
Division II Boys Teams:
Catalina Foothills - 6th place
Buena - 8th place
Division II Girls Individual:
Grace Driskill (Rincon/University) - 2nd, 18:35.5
Lauren Jorgensen (Catalina Foothills) - 4th, 18:54.4
Taylor McCue (Catalina Foothills) - 7th, 19:39.1
Alyssa Roudebush (Catalina Foothills) - 12th, 20:09.1
Sada DeWitt (Empire) - 14th, 20:18.2
Shania Santos (Marana) - 16th, 20:23.8
Sarah Pedersen (Buena) - 24th, 20:53.9
Division II Girls Teams:
Catalina Foothills - 2nd place
Cienega - 6th place
Buena - 10th place
Division III Boys Individual:
Roshan Tinoco-Miranda (Rio Rico) - 1st, 15:53.4
Johnathon Lane (Walden Grove) - 2nd, 16:09.2
Abraham Valenzuela (Palo Verde) - 4th, 16:21.6
Benjamin Thomas (Salpointe Catholic) - 24th, 17:13.9
Jorge Trujillo-Lira (Rio Rico) - 25th, 17:20.3
Division III Boys Teams:
Salpointe Catholic - 4th place
Rio Rico - 6th place
Walden Grove - 8th place
Division III Girls Individual:
Zoey Delgado (Salpointe Catholic) - 1st, 18:40.9
Kylie Wild (Salpointe Catholic) - 5th, 19:23.2
Laurel Froehlich (Salpointe Catholic) - 8th, 19:36.5
Division III Girls Teams:
Salpointe Catholic - 2nd place