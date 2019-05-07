Sabino junior shortstop Sydney Gray, center, celebrates with senior catcher Cassandra Castaneda, left, after their 14-2 victory against Snowflake to win the 3A girls state softball championship at Farrington Stadium in Tempe, Monday, May 6, 2019.

 Ralph Freso / for the Arizona Daily Star

Sabino captured the Class 3A state championship on Monday night, beating Snowflake 14-2 at Farrington Stadium in Tempe.

To say the Sabercats were excited would be an understatement. 

Seventh-seeded Sabino (22-3) stormed through the bracket, beating Coolidge 10-0 and River Valley 5-0 to get the semifinals, where the Sabercats beat Pusch Ridge Christian 3-0. Monday marked the first time all postseason that Sabino had allowed a run. It didn't matter: The Sabercats cruised to an easy win.

Here's a look at what's on tap for Tuesday night. Baseball and softball playoffs continue all week: 

TUESDAY

Softball

Class 4A state playoffs, quarterfinals (double-elimination):

No. 1 Salpointe Catholic vs. No. 4 Cottonwood Mingus at Rose Mofford Sports Complex in Phoenix, 5:30 p.m.

No. 6 Canyon del Oro vs. No. 2 Glendale Cactus at Rose Mofford Sports Complex in Phoenix, 5:30 p.m.

Class 5A state playoffs, quarterfinals (double-elimination):

No. 6 Empire vs. No. 2 Peoria Centennial at Rose Mofford Sports Complex in Phoenix, 5:30 p.m.

Class 6A state quarterfinals (double-elimination):

No. 12 Tucson High vs. No. 1 Phoenix Pinnacle at Rose Mofford Sports Complex in Phoenix, 7:30 p.m.

