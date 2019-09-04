Sahuaro had one of the top rushing attacks in Southern Arizona last season, and running back Izaiah Davis had a hand in that.
With All-Kino Region rusher Cameron Williams gone, Davis is now the primary running back for the Cougars. Davis just might be the best-kept secret and most underrated player in a city loaded with great running backs.
Last week, Davis rushed 22 times for 266 yards and four touchdowns in a 26-8 road win over Sierra Vista Buena.
His performance was good enough for the Arizona Daily Star to name him the high school football player of the week. Davis joined the Star’s Justin Spears on ESPN Tucson this week to talk about his performance and Friday night’s east-side rivalry game against Sabino:
What was the biggest part of your game that you worked on during the offseason?
A: “Coming into my senior year, I knew I had to get a lot more breakaway speed, so I ran track. I also worked with our running backs coach and he got me right with my breakaway speed and helped me add a pivotal part to my game. I also wanted to get stronger. Pretty much those two things.”
Take us through the moment last week when you hurdled over the Sierra Vista Buena defender …
A: “That was the first time I’ve ever done that. I saw on film that he usually tackles low, so I was like, ‘If this does happen and it’s one-on-one with me and him, I’m probably gonna try and jump over him.’ I didn’t know you couldn’t do it (without being penalized), but I’m aware of it now. … It all happened really fast. I got over him, got a few extra yards and then got tackled. My teammates were around me and got really excited. I didn’t even realize what happened until I watched the film. It was really cool to do that.”
Which running back do you try to emulate?
A: “Probably (the Los Angeles Rams’) Todd Gurley. A lot of my coaches and teammates compare me to him. I watch a lot of his film and he’s an amazing football player.”
What do you like about Gurley?
A: “His size and how he moves. His athleticism and his vision are other things that I really like about him.”
How important is the Sabino-Sahuaro rivalry to you?
A: “Everybody has been talking about it. We’re excited to play them. They’re a great opponent and we’re just gonna go out there and do what we do best.”