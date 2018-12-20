022418-spt-hsbk salpointe boys

Salpointe Catholic's Majok Deng, left, drives to the basket past Buckeye Union's Otis Frazier during the second half of the boy's 4A state semi-final basketball game on Friday, Feb. 23, 2018, in Phoenix, Ariz.

 Ralph Freso / for the Arizona Daily Star

Salpointe Catholic senior standout Majok Deng put a close to his recruitment Thursday evening and verbally committed to Pepperdine. Deng had offers from Arizona, ASU, Cal, Georgia Tech, Stanford, Ohio State, UCLA, Utah, Rice and Vanderbilt. 

The 6-foot-5, 175-pound forward is ranked as a three-star prospect, 53rd in his position group for the class of 2019, per 247Sports.

Pepperdine's head coach is Lorenzo Romar, who is currently in his first season leading the Waves after a one-year stint as Sean Miller's top assistant at Arizona. Romar was previously the head coach at Washington from 2002-17. 

Deng is the leading scorer for an undefeated Salpointe Catholic team (11-0), averaging 17.9 points and 6.5 rebounds per game. Deng and the Lancers will return to action against California's West High School in the Torrey Pines Classic on Dec. 26 in San Diego. 

Subscribe for just 99¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Contact sports content producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter @justinesports

Tags

Sports producer

Justin Spears is an award-winning sports journalist and Tucson native. He can be reached at jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter @justinesports.