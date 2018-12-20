Salpointe Catholic senior standout Majok Deng put a close to his recruitment Thursday evening and verbally committed to Pepperdine. Deng had offers from Arizona, ASU, Cal, Georgia Tech, Stanford, Ohio State, UCLA, Utah, Rice and Vanderbilt.
Salpointe Catholic forward Majok Deng verbally commits to Pepperdine. Former Arizona assistant Lorenzo Romar is currently the head coach of the Waves. Deng also had offers from Arizona, Ohio State, Georgia Tech, UCLA, ASU and Stanford. pic.twitter.com/qdoICsr5JP— Justin Spears (@JustinESports) December 21, 2018
The 6-foot-5, 175-pound forward is ranked as a three-star prospect, 53rd in his position group for the class of 2019, per 247Sports.
Pepperdine's head coach is Lorenzo Romar, who is currently in his first season leading the Waves after a one-year stint as Sean Miller's top assistant at Arizona. Romar was previously the head coach at Washington from 2002-17.
Deng is the leading scorer for an undefeated Salpointe Catholic team (11-0), averaging 17.9 points and 6.5 rebounds per game. Deng and the Lancers will return to action against California's West High School in the Torrey Pines Classic on Dec. 26 in San Diego.