Salpointe Catholic basketball standout Evan Nelson announced on Twitter his decision to continue his athletic and academic career in the Ivy League at Harvard University. 

 (Evan Nelson / Twitter)

Salpointe Catholic standout Evan Nelson put the cap on his recruitment Sunday afternoon after the senior point guard committed to Harvard. Nelson selected the Crimson over Rice and UC Santa Barbara, and announced his decision in a video on Twitter. 

The 6-foot-1-inch, 160-pound Nelson is rated as three-star recruit and the 13th-best prospect from Arizona for the 2020 recruiting cycle. He joins New Jersey power forward Josh Hemmings and North Carolina Justice Ajogbor as commits for Harvard's class. 

Nelson has averaged 20.9 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4 assists and 2.5 steals per game over a two-year varsity career at Salpointe Catholic, and will return as the team's starting point guard for 2020 after helping lead the Lancers to a 27-3 record and a spot in the Class 4A state championship game. 

Nelson — and Salpointe Catholic — opens up the season at Tucson High on Dec. 5. 

