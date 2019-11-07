Treyson Bourguet along with his older brother, Coben, transferred to Salpointe Catholic this summer with hopes of leading the Lancers to a state championship as a sophomore quarterback. The first half of the Bourguets’ season was put on ice after the Arizona Interscholastic Association ruled the brothers needed to miss the first half of the season.
Salpointe Catholic hummed along and remained the top team in Southern Arizona through the season, but once the Bourguet brothers became eligible, Coben was installed in the defense as the Lancers’ starting free safety.
Treyson? Let’s just say he had to be patient.
He assumed the starting job two weeks ago against Catalina Foothills, and completed 8 of 10 passes for 147 yards and two touchdowns. Last week in a 76-0 blowout win over Casa Grande Vista Grande, Bourguet completed 6 of 8 passes for 107 yards and five touchdowns … in the first quarter.
Those numbers were enough to make Bourguet the Star's player of the week. Bourguet joined the Star’s Justin Spears on ESPN Tucson this week to talk about his performance, and Salpointe Catholic Nov. 15 Open Division playoff opener against Phoenix Pinnacle.
What did you like about your performance against Vista Grande?
A: “We were just focused all week and we knew how to get the job done preparing for the playoffs. Nothing is going to be easy. In that first quarter, we just took advantage of everything they gave us. I lined up, call some audibles, got our receivers the ball and they did their thing.”
What did your wide receivers do that made it so easy last Friday?
A: “We have so much hidden talent in Tucson — especially at Salpointe. Everyone is so deadly with the ball. Once they catch it, they can do whatever they want and make people miss.”
You have two tight ends, Jackson Sumlin and Connor Witthoft, who have been reliable in the passing game this season. What do you like about those two?
A: “They’re both really big and they fit the physical part, but their IQ is beyond almost everybody. They both know where to be and when to be there. When they get the ball, they do their thing and it’s hard to take them down.”
What did you learn when you weren’t playing?
A: “I had to be patient and it wasn’t as hard on me as it was my brother because he’s a senior. I’m just super glad both of us are now doing our thing. We just kept our heads up and knew our time was coming. Watching from the sidelines made me realize how close we are as a team and how much of a family we are on and off the field. We never missed a practice or anything and we got mental reps every single day.”
How has it been playing for Salpointe Catholic?
A: “I wasn’t that nervous because I knew a few people there. I knew Bijan (Robinson) and Lathan (Ransom), and I knew that whole community supported the football program. They welcomed me with open arms and I’m just grateful to play under Coach (Dennis) Bene and his coaching staff. It’s just a blessing.”
What do you like about your team heading into the playoffs?
A: “We’re super-confident right now. We’re hitting full stride and we’re taking mental reps right now making sure we’re not too physical and that we’re ready for the playoffs. I think we’re capable as anyone else in the playoffs to win it all.”
What do the Lancers need to do to beat Pinnacle?
A: “We just have to play confident. Everyone is sleeping on us right now, but we kinda like it though. I like coming in as the underdog and I want to make sure when they leave, they know we’re the real deal.”