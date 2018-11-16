Schedule

Class 4A semifinals

No. 1 Salpointe Catholic 53, No. 5 Sahuaro 6

No. 2 Scottsdale Saguaro 61, No. 3 Goodyear Desert Edge 6

Class 4A championship

No. 1 Salpointe Catholic (13-0) vs. No. 2 Saguaro (12-1), 7 p.m., Nov. 30, at University of Arizona

Class 3A semifinals

No. 1 Phoenix Northwest Christian (11-1) vs. No. 5 Valley Christian (10-3), 6 p.m. Saturday, at Phoenix North Canyon High

No. 2 Yuma Catholic (10-2) vs. No. 6 Sabino (10-2), 6 p.m. Saturday, at Phoenix Shadow Mountain High