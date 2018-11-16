Top-seeded Salpointe Catholic made a statement in a 53-6 blowout against No. 5 Sahuaro in the Class 4A state semifinals Friday night: It’s ready for Scottsdale Saguaro.
The Lancers will play in a rematch of the 2017 state championship game Nov. 30 at Arizona Stadium at 7 p.m.
“Coach (Joe) Bernier always said (Sahuaro’s) just in the way. We’re 48 minutes away from the show and we thought we handled them tonight like a little brother,” Salpointe’s Mario Padilla said.
Lancers coach Dennis Bene considers No. 2 Saguaro the “golden standard” of 4A football. Last season, it beat the Lancers 28-7 in the title game. The year before, Saguaro stopped Salpointe in the semifinals, 24-3.
“We slipped up the last two years against them … and it’s obviously the biggest challenge that we face,” Bene said. “So, we’ve just got to prepare, get these kids ready.”
Salpointe running back Bijan Robinson seems up to the challenge. He broke the school record for touchdowns in a single season Friday night. Robinson scored four times to bring his season total to 35, topping Cam Denson’s 32 touchdowns in 2013.
Robinson also broke the Salpointe record for rushing yards in a single season. Chris Hopkins held the record since 1991, with 2,107. Robinson only played the first half and finished with 161 yards on 10 carries, and brought his season total to 2,245 yards.
“It never really came across my mind, but just the thought of having that for the school means a lot for the school,” Robinson said. “For me, personally, I just work hard to get records, you know, and be a team leader and just keep working.”
The Lancers shut down the Cougars’ offense immediately and scored on their first drive with a 35-yard carry by Robinson. After forcing Sahuaro to punt, Robinson scored again — this time on a 59-yard carry — to extend the lead to 14-0.
Sahuaro was finally able to earn a first down on its third possession, but fumbled on the following play. Salpointe’s Sergio Sanchez jumped on it and ran 32 yards for a touchdown.
By the end of the first quarter, Salpointe led 34-0.
The Lancers added three more scores — one on a reception to Xavier Farhang and two by Robinson — by the end of the first half.
The Cougars were able to score midway through the fourth quarter on a 99-yard reception by Cameron Williams.
Sahuaro won its first playoff game since 1999 when it squeezed past Glendale 49-48 in the first round, and last week the Cougars routed Chandler Seton Catholic Prep 63-19.
Although Friday was not the outcome Sahuaro wanted, coach Scott McKee said he was proud of how far his team went this season.
“The end of the night was a nightmare as far as what we wanted, but as far as the season — the Final Four and elevated back to where it used to be — is very special and we’re very pleased and happy to honor our seniors by getting them here,” McKee said. “I just wish we could have found some ways to get them one more round.”