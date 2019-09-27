Bijan Robinson needed to rush for 190 yards Friday night to etch his name in Southern Arizona high school football history.
The Salpointe Catholic running back only needed one half to do it.
Robinson had touchdown runs of 47, 60, 50 and 92 yards, and Salpointe beat Tucson High 62-0. His 50-yard scoring dash in the second quarter moved Robinson past former Canyon del Oro High School star Ka’Deem Carey as the leading rusher in Southern Arizona history. A fifth touchdown run, a 56-yarder in the first half, was called back because of a Lancers hold.
Robinson finished with eight carries for 282 yards, giving him a new career total of 5,794 yards. Carey rushed for 5,701 yards in four seasons (2007-10) with the Dorados, and went on to become the UA’s all-time leading rusher, too. Carey played for the Chicago Bears, and is currently in the CFL.
Robinson needs another 85 yards to break the Class 4A career rushing record, set by Marcus Thomas (2000-02) of Tolleson High School.
SCLancerNation- 50 yrd TD Run by Bijan makes it 48-0 and makes Bijan the all time leading rusher in southern Arizona history pic.twitter.com/aEp8bvOdPC— LancerNation (@SCLancerNation) September 28, 2019
University of Texas coach Tom Herman was in attendance for Friday’s game. Robinson chose the Longhorns over dozens of blue-blood programs this summer.
Robinson also hold numerous records at Salpointe Catholic (4-0). He holds the single-game rushing record after he amassed 430 yards and six touchdowns against Goodyear Desert Edge. In 2018, Robinson ran for 2,400 yards and 36 touchdowns, which is a single-season record for both categories.
Passing Carey was meaningful for Robinson, who grew up watching the onetime Bears back.
“Me and Ka’Deem train a lot and he’s always telling me to ‘Kill the record,’” Robinson told the Star last week. “He always gives me advice how to handle myself.”
Tucson High (3-3) opened Friday’s game with an onside kick that a Badgers player recovered. The team took a shot into the end zone on its first drive, but the pass was deflected. The team opted to punt. Robinson fumbled on Salpointe’s first possession, the only flaw in what was an otherwise dominant performance by Southern Arizona’s top team.