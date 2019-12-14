Salpointe vs Glendale Cactus

Salpointe Lancers running back Bijan Robinson (C) (5) celebrates a touchdown in the third quarter of a game against the Glendale Cactus Cobras at Salpointe Catholic High School Friday, Sept. 20, 2019.

In one of the most historic high school football careers in Arizona high school football history, Salpointe Catholic star running back Bijan Robinson just added another chapter.

On Saturday in Scottsdale, Robinson set a new bar for generations after him and became the first two-time Ed Doherty Award winner, which is a Player of the Year honor from the Grand Canyon State Gridiron Club.

Robinson, one of five finalists, won the award over Gilbert Higley defensive end Jason Harris, Gilbert Perry quarterback Chubba Purdy, Scottsdale Saguaro linebacker Will Shaffer and Scottsdale Notre Dame Prep linebacker Brock Locnikar. 

After rushing for 2,235 yards and 38 touchdowns this season, Robinson cleaned house on Arizona player of the year awards. Robinson also won Arizona Gatorade Player of the Year and recently received Arizona National Football Foundation Frank Kush Player of the Year honors. 

Robinson, a Texas commit, is expected to sign with the Longhorns for the early signing period on Dec. 18. He will also play in the All-American Bowl on Jan. 4 at the Alamodome in San Antonio. 

Other Southern Arizona players were also honored at the Ed Doherty Award luncheon: Ironwood Ridge running back Brandon Barrios, Sabino quarterback AJ Skaggs, Salpointe Catholic two-way star and Ohio State commit Lathan Ransom. 

