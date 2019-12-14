In one of the most historic high school football careers in Arizona high school football history, Salpointe Catholic star running back Bijan Robinson just added another chapter.
On Saturday in Scottsdale, Robinson set a new bar for generations after him and became the first two-time Ed Doherty Award winner, which is a Player of the Year honor from the Grand Canyon State Gridiron Club.
Robinson, one of five finalists, won the award over Gilbert Higley defensive end Jason Harris, Gilbert Perry quarterback Chubba Purdy, Scottsdale Saguaro linebacker Will Shaffer and Scottsdale Notre Dame Prep linebacker Brock Locnikar.
After rushing for 2,235 yards and 38 touchdowns this season, Robinson cleaned house on Arizona player of the year awards. Robinson also won Arizona Gatorade Player of the Year and recently received Arizona National Football Foundation Frank Kush Player of the Year honors.
Robinson, a Texas commit, is expected to sign with the Longhorns for the early signing period on Dec. 18. He will also play in the All-American Bowl on Jan. 4 at the Alamodome in San Antonio.
Other Southern Arizona players were also honored at the Ed Doherty Award luncheon: Ironwood Ridge running back Brandon Barrios, Sabino quarterback AJ Skaggs, Salpointe Catholic two-way star and Ohio State commit Lathan Ransom.
Bijan Robinson
Salpointe running back Bijan Robinson (5) evades a tackle attempt from Phoenix St. Mary's defensive back Ryan Lauer (30) during the first quarter of the Phoenix St. Mary's vs. Salpointe Catholic high school football game on Aug. 18, 2017, at Salpointe Catholic High School, 1545 E. Copper St., in Tucson, Ariz.
Mike Christy / Arizona Daily Star
Bijan Robinson
Bijan Robinson needs 85 yards to become the leading rusher in Class 4A history.
Josh Galemore / star
Salpointe vs Glendale Cactus
Glendale Cactus Cobras Nicc Quinones (33) tries to trip up Salpointe Lancers running back Bijan Robinson (C) (5) as he moves the ball up field during a game at Salpointe Catholic High School Friday, Sept. 20, 2019.
Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star
Salpointe vs Glendale Cactus
Salpointe Lancers running back Bijan Robinson (C) (5) celebrates a touchdown in the third quarter of a game against the Glendale Cactus Cobras at Salpointe Catholic High School Friday, Sept. 20, 2019.
Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star
Salpointe vs Glendale Cactus
Salpointe Lancers running back Bijan Robinson (C) (5) carries the ball towards the endzone in the first quarter of a game against the Glendale Cactus Cobras at Salpointe Catholic High School Friday, Sept. 20, 2019.
Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star
Salpointe vs Glendale Cactus
Salpointe Lancers running back Bijan Robinson (C) (5) carries the ball towards the endzone in the first quarter of a game against the Glendale Cactus Cobras at Salpointe Catholic High School Friday, Sept. 20, 2019.
Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star
Salpointe vs Glendale Cactus
Salpointe Lancers running back Bijan Robinson (C) (5) returns to his team's sideline following a touchdown in the first quarter of a game against the Glendale Cactus Cobras at Salpointe Catholic High School Friday, Sept. 20, 2019.
Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star
Salpointe vs Glendale Cactus
Salpointe Lancers running back Bijan Robinson (C) (5) slips by attempted tackles by Glendale Cactus Cobras Justin Holmes (27) and Glendale Cactus Cobras outside linebacker Nate (doodles) Quinones (24) during a game at Salpointe Catholic High School Friday, Sept. 20, 2019.
Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star
Salpointe vs Glendale Cactus
Salpointe Lancers running back Bijan Robinson (C) (5) slips by the Glendale Cactus Cobras defensive ;ine for a Lancers touchdown during a game at Salpointe Catholic High School Friday, Sept. 20, 2019.
Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star
Salpointe vs Glendale Cactus
Salpointe Lancers Lathan Ransom (C) (8) reaches out to high-five Salpointe Lancers running back Bijan Robinson (C) (5) following a touchdown by Robinson during a game at Salpointe Catholic High School Friday, Sept. 20, 2019.
Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star
Salpointe vs Glendale Cactus
Salpointe Lancers running back Bijan Robinson (C) (5) slips by attempted tackles by Glendale Cactus Cobras Justin Holmes (27) and Glendale Cactus Cobras outside linebacker Nate (doodles) Quinones (24) during a game at Salpointe Catholic High School Friday, Sept. 20, 2019.
Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star
Bijan Robinson
Salpointe Catholic running back Bijan Robinson (5) celebrates with teammate Christian Massey (52) following the Lancers' victory against Sunrise Mountain in the 4A state semifinal playoff football game on Friday, Nov. 17, 2017.
Ralph Freso / for the Arizona Daily Star
Bijan Robinson
Salpointe's Bijan Robinson (5) drags a host of Canyon del Oro tacklers with him on a run during the third quarter of the Canyon del Oro vs. Salpointe Catholic high school football Class 4A playoff game at Salpointe Catholic High School, 1545 E. Copper St., on Nov. 4, 2016, in Tucson, Ariz. Salpointe won 10-6. Mike Christy / Arizona Daily Star
Mike Christy / Arizona Daily Star
Bijan Robinson
Bijan Robinson of Salpointe Catholic turns the corner on CDO linebacker James Garrett at CDO high school football in Oro Valley on Oct. 27, 2017.
Rick Wiley / Arizona Daily Star
Bijan Robinson
Salpointe's Bijan Robinson (5) hurdles over Tucson's Aaron Barton (6) for what appeared to be touchdown in the second quarter, but Robinson's leap was ruled a penalty at Kino Sports Complex, Friday, September 8, 2017, Tucson, Ariz.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Bijan Robinson
Salpointe's Bijan Robinson (5) celebrates a bit after finding the end zone practically untouched to open the scoring on the night against Cactus at Salpointe High School, Friday November 10, 2017, Tucson, Ariz.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Bijan Robinson
Salpointe Catholic High School running back Bijan Robinson announced he’s committed to the University of Texas.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Bijan Robinson
At the behest of his teammates, running back Bijan Robinson flexes for the camera before Salpointe Catholic High School football practice at the school, 1545 E. Copper St., on Aug. 15, 2017, in Tucson, Ariz.
Mike Christy / Arizona Daily Star
Bijan Robinson
Salpointe's Bijan Robinson (5) leaves Del Valle's Nathan Moreno (7) on the turf as he scores the Lancers' third touchdown on the night in the second quarter of their game at Salpionte High School, Friday September 7, 2018, Tucson, Ariz.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Salpointe Catholic football
Salpointe Catholic running back Bijan Robinson wants to get out of the state for college. He’s considering LSU, Ohio State, Texas, Washington, USC and UCLA.
Mike Christy / Arizona Daily Star 2018
Bijan Robinson
Salpointe Catholic running back Bijan Robinson (5) dispatches of Scottsdale Saguaro's Bryan Deboard (12) during the second quarter of the Salpointe Catholic vs. Scottsdale Saguaro 4A state championship football game, Nov. 30, 2018, at Arizona Stadium in Tucson, Ariz.
Mike Christy / Arizona Daily Star
Bijan Robinson
Salpointe Catholic running back Bijan Robinson (5) lodes handle of a hand-off during the fourth quarter of the Salpointe Catholic vs. Scottsdale Saguaro 4A state championship football game, Nov. 30, 2018, at Arizona Stadium in Tucson, Ariz. Saguaro won the title 42-16.
Mike Christy / Arizona Daily Star
Bijan Robinson
Salpointe Catholic running back Bijan Robinson (5) breaks away from the Saguaro defense for a touchdown during the first quarter of the Salpointe Catholic vs. Scottsdale Saguaro 4A state championship football game, Nov. 30, 2018, at Arizona Stadium in Tucson, Ariz.
Mike Christy / Arizona Daily Star
Bijan Robinson
Salpointe Catholic running back Bijan Robinson (5) dispatches of Scottsdale Saguaro's Bryan Deboard (12) during the second quarter of the Salpointe Catholic vs. Scottsdale Saguaro 4A state championship football game, Nov. 30, 2018, at Arizona Stadium in Tucson, Ariz.
Mike Christy / Arizona Daily Star
Bijan Robinson
Scottsdale Saguaro’s Quintin Somerville gets a piece of a streaking Bijan Robinson during the first quarter of the 4A state championship game.
Mike Christy / Arizona Daily Star
Bijan Robinson
Salpointe’s Bijan Robinson, right, and the Lancers lost to Saguaro in last year’s state title game. The rematch is Friday.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Salpointe vs Sahuaro
Salpointe's Bijan Robinson (5) looks skyward after scampering in for a score against Sahuaro in their state 4A semifinal at Mountain View High School, Friday, November 16, 2018, Marana, Ariz.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Salpointe vs Sahuaro
Sahuaro's Christopher Williams (49) hangs on just enough to bring down Salpointe's Bijan Robinson (5) for a slight loss in their state 4A semifinal at Mountain View High School, Friday, November 16, 2018, Marana, Ariz.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Salpointe vs Sahuaro
Salpointe's Bijan Robinson (5) glances back for pursuit as he rambles 58 yards for a touchdown in the first quarter against Sahuaro in their state 4A semifinal at Mountain View High School, Friday, November 16, 2018, Marana, Ariz.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Salpointe vs Sahuaro
Lathan Ransom, left, and Bijan Robinson celebrate during Salpointe Catholic’s 53-6 semifinal win over Sahuaro at Mountain View High School on Friday.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Salpointe Catholic 42, Catalina Foothills 14
Salpointe running back Bijan Robinson (5) tumbles in for a touchdown during the second quarter.
Mike Christy / Arizona Daily Star
Salpointe vs Tucson
Salpointe's Bijan Robinson (5) ole's his way around Tucson's Arik Reed (5), bottom and Marcus Latimer (2) on a play where he tweaked his injured left ankle in the first quarter of their game at Salpointe High, Friday September 21, 2018, Tucson, Ariz.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Salpointe Catholic vs. Glendale Cactus
Salpointe's Bijan Robinson rushes for a touchdown against Cactus in the 2nd quarter on Friday, Sept. 14, 2018, at Cactus High School in Glendale, Ariz. #azhsfb
Sean Logan
Salpointe vs Del Valle
Salpointe's Bijan Robinson (5) leaves Del Valle's Nathan Moreno (7) on the turf as he scores the Lancers' third touchdown on the night in the second quarter of their game at Salpionte High School, Friday September 7, 2018, Tucson, Ariz.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Salpointe vs Del Valle
Salpointe's Bijan Robinson (5) gets flipped out of bounds by Del Valle's Brandon Ocana (40) on a run in the second quarter of their game at Salpionte High School, Friday September 7, 2018, Tucson, Ariz.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Salpointe vs Del Valle
Salpointe's Bijan Robinson (5) slices between Del Valle's Ivan Perez (33), left, and Christian Rendon (15) on a mazy run in the second quarter of their game at Salpionte High School, Friday September 7, 2018, Tucson, Ariz.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Salpointe vs Del Valle
Salpointe’s Bijan Robinson, right, checks for pursuit as he nears the end zone on a 77-yard touchdown against Del Valle in the third quarter.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Salpointe Catholic vs Goodyear Desert Edge
Salpointe Catholic Bijan Robinson (5), center, tries to break through from Desert Edge Dominic Viliborghi (27) and Desert Edge Andrew Ortiz (17) in the first half during a game at Salpointe Catholic High School on August 31, 2018. Salpointe Catholic won 28-21.
Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star
Salpointe Catholic vs Goodyear Desert Edge
Salpointe Catholic Bijan Robinson (5) runs for a touchdown on the first play of the game against Desert Edge in the first half during a game at Salpointe Catholic High School on August 31, 2018. Salpointe Catholic won 28-21.
Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star/
Salpointe vs Scottsdale Saguaro
Salpointe Catholic running back Bijan Robinson, right, should put up big numbers this season. The Lancers will get an early test when El Paso Del Valle visits on Sept. 21. It will be the first time Salpointe plays an out-of-state team in five seasons. The high school season gets started Thursday when Mountain View visits Ironwood Ridge in another must-see game.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Salpointe Catholic High School football
Running back Bijan Robinson, right, jokes with cornerback Lathan Ransom, left, during Salpointe Catholic High School football practice.
Mike Christy / Arizona Daily Star
Salpointe Catholic High School football
Running back Bijan Robinson leaps hurdles during Salpointe Catholic High School football practice.
Mike Christy / Arizona Daily Star
Salpointe vs Scottsdale Saguaro
Salpointe's Bijan Robinson (5) fights his way through the Sabercat defense on run in the third quarter against Saguaro in their 4A state championship game at Arizona Stadium, Saturday, December 2, 2017, Tucson, Ariz.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Salpointe vs Scottsdale Saguaro
Salpointe's Bijan Robinson (5) has to hold on for dear life as Saguaro's Cash Campbell (20) almost strips him of the ball in the second quarter of their 4A state championship game at Arizona Stadium, Saturday, December 2, 2017, Tucson, Ariz.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Salpointe vs Scottsdale Saguaro
Salpointe's Bijan Robinson (5) tries to carry three Saguaro players for an extra yard or two on run in the third quarter of their 4A state championship game at Arizona Stadium, Saturday, December 2, 2017, Tucson, Ariz.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Salpointe vs Scottsdale Saguaro
Salpointe's Bijan Robinson (5) right, finds some room to run around the end and by Saguaro's Antonio Cuevas (5) in their 4A state championship game at Arizona Stadium, Saturday, December 2, 2017, Tucson, Ariz.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Salpointe vs Scottsdale Saguaro
Salpointe's Bijan Robinson (5) stiff arms his way to first down over Saguaro's Josiah Bradley (34) in the second quarter of their 4A state championship game at Arizona Stadium, Saturday, December 2, 2017, Tucson, Ariz.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
No. 13 Pueblo vs. No. 4 Salpointe Catholic high school 4A playoff football
Salpointe's Bijan Robinson (5) finds some running room after a block on Pueblo's Ruben Rivera IV.
Mike Christy / Arizona Daily Star 2017
Tucson Salpointe vs. Peoria Sunrise Mountain in 4A State football playoff game
Salpointe Catholic running back Bijan Robinson (5) celebrates with teammate Shamon Davis (40) following the Lancers' victory against Sunrise Mountain in the 4A state semifinal playoff football game on Friday, Nov. 17, 2017.
Ralph Freso / for the Arizona Daily Star
Tucson Salpointe vs. Peoria Sunrise Mountain in 4A State football playoff game
Salpointe Catholic running back Bijan Robinson (5) break into the secondary on a 61-yard touchdown run against Sunrise Mountain during the first half of their 4A state semifinal playoff football game on Friday, Nov. 17, 2017.
Ralph Freso / for the Arizona Daily Star
Bijan Robinson
Salpointe’s Bijan Robinson on his recruitment: “I’ll talk to those coaches all the time from Texas. I barely ever texted the U of A coaching staff …”
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
State open division championship playoffs: Salpointe at Chandler
Salpointe's Bijan Robinson (5) makes a one handed catch against Chandler's JJ Segovia (28) during their Open Division semifinal game at Hamilton High School in Chandler, Saturday, Nov 23, 2019. Darryl Webb/Special for the Arizona Daily Star
Darryl Webb / Special to the Arizona Daily Star
State open division championship playoffs: Salpointe at Chandler
Salpointe's Bijan Robinson (5) dives towards the end zonebut came up short after being pushed out of bounds by Chandler's defense during their Open Division semifinal game at Hamilton High School in Chandler, Saturday, Nov 23, 2019. Darryl Webb/Special for the Arizona Daily Star
Darryl Webb / Special to the Arizona Daily Star
State open division championship playoffs: Salpointe at Chandler
Salpointe's Bijan Robinson (5) turns the corner on Chandler's defense during their Open Division semifinal game at Hamilton High School in Chandler, Saturday, Nov 23, 2019. Darryl Webb/Special for the Arizona Daily Star
Darryl Webb / Special to the Arizona Daily Star
State open division championship playoffs: Salpointe at Chandler
Salpointe's Bijan Robinson (5) smiles after making a one-handed sideline catch against Chandler's defense during their Open Division semifinal game at Hamilton High School in Chandler, Saturday, Nov 23, 2019. Darryl Webb/Special for the Arizona Daily Star
Darryl Webb / Special to the Arizona Daily Star
State open division championship playoffs: Salpointe at Chandler
Salpointe's Bijan Robinson (5) gets wrangled by Chandler's Kyler Orr (42) during their Open Division semifinal game at Hamilton High School in Chandler, Saturday, Nov 23, 2019. Darryl Webb/Special for the Arizona Daily Star
Darryl Webb / Special to the Arizona Daily Star
State open division championship playoffs: Salpointe at Chandler
Salpointe's Bijan Robinson (5) has a pass slip through his arms late in the game against Chandler's Malik Reed (3) during their Open Division semifinal game at Hamilton High School in Chandler, Saturday, Nov 23, 2019. Darryl Webb/Special for the Arizona Daily Star
Darryl Webb / Special to the Arizona Daily Star
Bijan Robinson
Salpointe's Bijan Robinson (5) reacts after dropping a pass late in the game against Chandler.
Darryl Webb/Special for the Arizona Daily Star
Bijan Robinson
Salpointe's Bijan Robinson (5) dives towards the end zonebut came up short after being pushed out of bounds by Chandler's defense during their Open Division semifinal game at Hamilton High School in Chandler, Saturday, Nov 23, 2019. Darryl Webb/Special for the Arizona Daily Star
Darryl Webb/Special for the Arizona Daily Star
Bijan Robinson
Bijan Robinson and his coach Dennis Bene embrace during Senior Night ceremonies. Bene, who has the third-most wins in Tucson high school history, has announced plans to retire.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Bijan Robinson
Salpointe Catholic’s star running back, Bijan Robinson, is averaging 211 yards per game and is 83 yards away from cracking 7,000 career yards.
Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star
Bijan Robinson
Salpointe’s Bijan Robinson (5), left, helps teammate David Cordero (4) celebrates his touchdown against Casa Grande in the third quarter of their game at Salpointe High School, Tucson, Ariz., Oct. 11, 2019.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Salpointe vs Pinnacle
Salpointe's Bijan Robinson (5) plows his way over Pinnacle's Anthony Franklin (50) in the fourth quarter of the opening round of the state Open Division Playoffs, Tucson, Ariz., Nov. 15, 2019.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Salpointe vs Pinnacle
Salpointe's Treyson Bourguet (2) gets hit by Pinnacle's Anthony Franklin (50) but manages to dump off the ball which ended up being a Bijan Robinson touchdown in the third quarter of the opening round of the state Open Division Playoffs, Tucson, Ariz., Nov. 15, 2019.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Salpointe vs Pinnacle
Pinnacle's Trevor Crawford (20) holds on to drag down Salpointe's Bijan Robinson (5) on an end run in the second quarter of the opening round of the state Open Division Playoffs, Tucson, Ariz., Nov. 15, 2019.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Dennis Bene, Salpointe HS football coach
Salpointe coach Dennis Bene proves to running back Bijan Robinson he has big hands too during a recent team practice. Bene, Robinson and the Lancers will face Phoenix Pinnacle on Friday night in the quarterfinals of the Open Division playoffs.
Photos by Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Salpointe vs Vista Grande
Salpointe's Bijan Robinson (5) rushes up the middle through the heart of the Vista Grande defense in the first quarter of the Lancers' season finale at Salpointe High School, Tucson, Ariz., Nov. 1, 2019.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Salpointe vs Vista Grande
Salpointe's Bijan Robinson (5) evades Vista Grande's Roberto Barrera (32) on a carry in the first quarter of the Lancers' season finale at Salpointe High School, Tucson, Ariz., Nov. 1, 2019.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Bijan Robinson
Salpointe Catholic running back Bijan Robinson, right, has 34 total touchdowns this year and is good enough to be a star at just about any position, according to local coaches.
Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star
Bijan Robinson
Salpointe's Bijan Robinson (5) jukes his way through the secondary on a run against Casa Grande in the second quarter of their game at Salpointe High School, Tucson, Ariz., Oct. 11, 2019.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Salointe vs Casa Grande
Salpointe's Bijan Robinson (5) bowls over Casa Grande's Jorge Aguilar (55) as he steamrolls his way into the backfield in the second quarter of their game at Salpointe High School, Tucson, Ariz., Oct. 11, 2019.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
State open division championship playoffs: Salpointe at Chandler
Salpointe's Bijan Robinson (5) reacts after dropping a pass late in the game against Chandler during their Open Division semifinal game at Hamilton High School in Chandler, Saturday, Nov 23, 2019. Darryl Webb/Special for the Arizona Daily Star
Darryl Webb / Special to the Arizona Daily Star
