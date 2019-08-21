Quarterback Treyson Bourguet pitches to a back during preseason practice for the Salpointe Lancers, Tucson, Ariz., August 7, 2019.

 Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

Sophomore quarterback Treyson Bourguet and senior wide receiver Coben Bourguet figure to be the difference between Salpointe Catholic making the eight-team Open Division or not.

If they don't win their appeals with the Arizona Interscholastic Association's Executive Board on Sept. 3, they would have to sit out the first five games.

Both had their transfer hardships heard on Tuesday by the AIA's hardship committee. They were both denied. In the AIA transfers rule, because they are first-time transfers, they would have to sit out the first five games.

But that could be reduced if they win their appeal.

As it is, they will both miss Salpointe's Aug. 30 season-opener against Mesa Dobson. On Sept. 6, a make-or-break game to get into the Open will come at Goodyear Desert Edge, one of the state's top 4A teams.

Receiver Cohen Bourguet makes the catch on a quick out during preseason practice for the Salpointe Lancers, Tucson, Ariz., August 7, 2019.

The brothers transferred from Marana in the spring semester. Their older brother Trenton Bourguet, a walk-on at Arizona State, was one of the state's most prolific passers during his high school career at Marana.

Treyson figures to be one of the state's best quarterbacks. A bigger version of Trenton, Treyson, 6-foot-2, 185 pounds, has an offer from the University of Arizona. Coben, 6-foot-1, 180 pounds, is a talented two-way player coming off a strong junior season. Coben Bourguet was named Southern Arizona's 13th-best player during the Star's summer countdown; Treyson was 17th. 

The AIA looks at unavoidable, unpreventable and unforeseen circumstances to grant hardships that won't penalize transfers.

