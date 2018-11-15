Top-seeded Salpointe Catholic and No. 5 Sahuaro each put on a show during the Class 4A state quarterfinals. The schools combined to outscore their opponents 125-41 to reach Friday’s semifinal game.
Now, they will face each other in a Tucson clash, which will take place at Mountain View High School at 7 p.m.
Friday marks Sahuaro’s first trip to the semis since 1999. Sahuaro made it all the way to the championship game, which it lost.
Salpointe, by comparison, is much more familiar with the playoffs. The Lancers made it to the championship game last season, where they lost to Scottsdale Saguaro.
Salpointe quarterback Devin Green said he’s looking forward to the environment at Friday’s game. And he’s sure having the all-Tucson matchup will help make it more fun.
“I think it says a lot about the Tucson high schools,” he said. “That it’s not just Phoenix that runs Arizona – there’s still a shot for a Tucson team to be in the state championship. So, I think it’s a good rep for Tucson.”
Sahuaro (10-2) and Salpointe (12-0) last saw each other in Week 6, when the Lancers won 28-12. Salpointe’s Dae han Chang believes they will be able to have another high-scoring game on Friday.
“We didn’t play as well as we should have, and we’ve been correcting it the past few weeks,” Chang said about their regular-season game against Sahuaro. “So we should be ready.”
The game may hinge on both teams’ rushing attacks — and, accordingly, their ability to stop the run.
Lancers running back Bijan Robinson rushed 259 yards on nine carries and had four touchdowns in the quarterfinal round against No. 9 Cottonwood Mingus. Senior Mario Padilla added 86 rushing yards with two touchdowns and David Cordero added 55 yards and two rushing touchdowns.
Sahuaro has a stable of running backs as well. Izaiah Davis scored two touchdowns and put up 246 rushing yards against Chandler Seton Catholic last week. Jakob Goerke added 105 rushing yards and a touchdown, while Cameron Williams scored four times and put up 88 rushing yards.
“It’s going to be an offensive power game,” Green said. “They’re good at running the ball, so it’s definitely going to be a smashmouth game. It’s going to be really physical, so we have to make sure we come out and we’re ready to go.”
However, Salpointe has won the seven games played against Sahuaro over the last seven years.
For Chang, Friday is just a pit stop on the way to the championship game, where the Lancers might face Saguaro in a rematch of last year’s title game.
“We’ve been preparing since January, and we’re ready,” Chang said.