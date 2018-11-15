High school football playoffs

FRIDAY

Class 6A state semifinals

No. 1 Chandler vs. No. 5 Gilbert Highland at Chandler Basha High School, 7 p.m.

No. 2 Phoenix Pinnacle vs. No. 6 Gilbert Perry, 7 p.m. at Phoenix North Canyon High School

Class 5A state semifinals

No. 1 Peoria Centennial vs. No. 5 Gilbert Higley, 7 p.m. at Willow Canyon High School

No. 2 Gilbert Williams Field vs. No. 3 Scottsdale Notre Dame Prep, 7 p.m. at Gilbert Campo Verde High School

Class 4A state semifinals

No. 1 Salpointe Catholic vs. No. 5 Sahuaro, 7 p.m. at Mountain View High School

No. 2 Scottsdale Saguaro vs. No. 3 Goodyear Desert Edge, 7 p.m. at Scottsdale Coronado High School

SATURDAY

Class 3A state semifinals

No. 1 Phoenix Northwest Christian vs. No. 5 Phoenix Valley Christian, 6 p.m. at Phoenix North Canyon High School

No. 2 Yuma Catholic vs. No. 6 Sabino, 6 p.m. at Phoenix Shadow Mountain High School