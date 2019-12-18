Salpointe Catholic standouts sign, celebrate in shadow of UA campus

He won Arizona Gatorade Player of the Year honors, Arizona National Football Foundation Frank Kush Player of the Year honors and he became the first player in state history to be a two-time Ed Doherty Award winner.

Now, Robinson will become the first player in Tucson history to play for the Longhorns.

Robinson sent his NLI to Austin, but said Tucson was on his mind — and it always will be.

“I know people have high expectations of me and I just want to go in and make the city proud,” he said.

A bar known for hosting UA events was the venue for a signing party that didn’t have a Block “A” or a Wildcat in sight, but it was the start of Tucson’s best signing their lives away to be in a position to put Tucson on the map in Los Angeles, Columbus, Austin — and Minot, North Dakota.

“Representing Tucson is huge for me, because Tucson has supported me all my life,” Robinson said. “I never came from anywhere else and I never moved anywhere. But that support Tucson has brought to me and me bringing it to Texas, I can help Tucson rise on the map and let the whole country know what Tucson is about.

“I’m working hard to make Tucson the biggest place it could be in the future.”