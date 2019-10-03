When Bijan Robinson bolted for his third touchdowns against Tucson High last Friday, he had no way of knowing it would be one of the most memorable runs of his young and promising career.
The Salpointe Catholic senior running back and Texas Longhorns commit finished the night with eight rushes for 282 yards and four touchdowns, and marked his name in Southern Arizona high school football history by passing former Arizona Wildcat and Tucson icon Ka’Deem Carey in career yards. Following his historic night, Robinson was named the Star’s player of the week.
Robinson could set another record on Friday, when Salpointe Catholic visits unbeaten Sahuaro. If he rushes for 85 yards, he will become the Class 4A all-time leading rusher, surpassing former Tolleson running back Marcus Thomas.
Robinson joined the Star’s Justin Spears on ESPN Tucson this week, check out what he had to say.
How would you describe the feeling of passing Ka’Deem Carey for the Southern Arizona rushing record?
A: “It’s a blessing to pass that. I don’t really think of things like that, but for me working with him in the offseason and him telling me ‘Go break records’ and to play my heart out — celebrating this with my team and all the people who got me to this point, it’s a blessing. We just got to keep working hard and move forward.”
Growing up in Tucson, what was your perception of Ka’Deem Carey?
A: “I actually didn’t really hear about him until he got to the U of A. I knew about him a little at CDO, but I never knew he was a great running back, I just heard his name. What he’s gone through at CDO and the achievements that he set and the records he broke.
“When I was a kid, I always looked at stats and records. A lot of kids look up to me and are striving for greatness. I just want to show them how they can be the best they can be and look forward to a bright future for themselves.”
What has the process been like as a senior and your last year in Tucson?
A: “You always have to enjoy it — especially your senior year, because you don’t get this moment back. You don’t get another senior year. You don’t even get another high school career. We’re always focused, but sometimes in practice we mess around and maintain that fun energy and fun spirit because football does become a business at the next level. You always want to keep that level of fun because if not, you’re doing it just to kind of do something, but you don’t love it. That love needs to always stay there.
“Whether it’s high school football, college football or the NFL, that love for your teammates and coaches should always be there. I’m having a lot of fun. Of course, you always want to strive for a championship, but having fun with my teammates and coaches is something I look forward to every day.”
What would it mean for you to become the all-time 4A leading rusher this week?
A: “This would be for the team. If it weren’t for the (offensive) line and everyone that’s contributed, I wouldn’t even be at that point. It would be a great achievement, not so much individual. Individual accolades are awesome, but our main goal is to try and get as far as we can and keep working hard.”