For the last two years, some of the country's most storied college football programs have had their eyes on Salpointe Catholic running back Bijan Robinson.
On Aug. 2, Robinson will choose between two of the best — Ohio State and Texas. Robinson told the Star on Tuesday that the two blue-blood programs are his only finalists. USC, UCLA, Alabama, Arizona, ASU, LSU, Michigan, Oklahoma, Auburn, Nebraska and others were also interested in the five-star senior-to-be.
Robinson is another star in a loaded 2020 recruiting class. Robinson's teammate at Salpointe Catholic, four-star safety Lathan Ransom, will choose July 16 between Oklahoma, Texas, Notre Dame, LSU and Ohio State.
Last season, Robinson rushed for 2,400 yards and 36 touchdowns, leading the Lancers to the Class 4A state championship game. He capped off the 2018 campaign with the Ed Doherty Award, an accolade annually given to the best high school football player in Arizona.
Robinson's junior season included many highlight-reel performances, none bigger than his 247-yard, three-touchdown performance against Casa Grande Vista Grande. Robinson had just four carries in the game.
Salpointe Catholic opens up the season on Friday, Aug. 30 at home against Mesa Dobson. By the time Robinson plays his first snap as a senior, one college football team will have him committed for next season.