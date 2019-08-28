Salpointe Catholic High School has dropped its appeal of an Arizona Interscholastic Association ruling regarding the transfers of two football players, meaning brothers Treyson and Coben Bourguet will miss the first five games of the season.
Treyson Bourguet, a quarterback, and Coben Bourguet, a wide receiver and safety, transferred from Marana High School in the spring semester.
The school accepted, “with support of the Bourguet family,” the AIA’s ruling last week denying the players immediate eligibility. Salpointe was scheduled for an appeal hearing with the AIA on Tuesday.
The AIA’s hardship committee ruled the Bourguet brothers ineligible because, per AIA rules, players transferring for the first time must sit out 50% of the regular season or five games, whichever is more.
The Lancers, widely viewed as the best team in Southern Arizona, open their season Friday at home against Mesa Dobson.
“With the support of the Bourguet family, Salpointe Catholic withdraws the appeal,” the school said in a news release. “We abide by the AIA transfer rule that renders Coben and Treyson Bourguet ineligible for the first 50% of the power rated games of the 2019 football season.”
Toby Bourguet, Treyson and Coben’s father, said the Bourguets are “happy and trusting in God’s plan for our family.”
“We look forward to the next chapter,” he said.
Because of Salpointe’s schedule, the Bourguets’ debut date is still up in the air. The team’s Sept. 13 game against El Paso’s Del Valle High School has been canceled, leaving coach Dennis Bene looking for a replacement on the schedule. If the Lancers can’t find another opponent for Sept. 13, then the Bourguets would be eligible to return Oct. 11 against Casa Grande. If the Lancers add a 10th game, the brothers would be eligible to return a week earlier, Oct. 4 at Sahuaro.
For now, Salpointe’s September schedule includes Friday’s home game against Dobson, a Sept. 6 game at Goodyear Desert Edge, a Sept. 20 home game against Glendale Cactus and a Sept. 27 game at Tucson High.
Both Bourguets, the younger brothers of Arizona State walk-on quarterback Trenton Bourguet, were expected to be among Southern Arizona’s top players this season. The Star named both to its list of 22 players to watch this fall.
Treyson Bourguet, a 6-foot-2-inch, 185-pound sophomore, was expected to compete for Salpointe’s starting quarterback job. He already holds a scholarship offer from the UA.
“For a young quarterback, he has a lot of ability, good size and is very accurate,” Bene said of Treyson Bourget earlier this summer.
“He throws a catchable football and has a good foundation to build his skill set on. He just has that ‘it’ factor that successful quarterbacks need to have.”
Coben Bourguet, a 6-foot-1-inch senior, has been “a pleasant surprise,” Bene said.
”I like his demeanor because he’s a very quiet and confident kid,” said Bene. “He’s long and plays both sides of the ball and has a cool demeanor on the field — doesn’t panic.
“I like qualities like that in players and he’s had a great summer. ... He’s just a kid you can depend on. He’s dependable, that’s the best way to describe him.”
For now, Salpointe will utilize the playmakers on roster, which include star running back and Texas commit Bijan Robinson and Ohio State commit Lathan Ransom, a safety and wide receiver.
Senior Jackson Bolin is expected to start at quarterback in the first five games.