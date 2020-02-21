Salpointe, Foothills win in boys basketball quarterfinals, setting up Tuesday showdown

As the two best boys basketball teams in Southern Arizona all year, Salpointe Catholic and Catalina Foothills have been on a collision course.
Because of what happened Friday, the teams will get one more shot. And this time, this winner advances to the Class 4A state title game. Both the Lancers and Falcons managed to win Friday night's state quarterfinal games, setting up a Tuesday night semifinal showdown at Salpointe. The No. 2 seed Lancers beat No. 7 Buckeye 82-54, advancing in the bracket. They'll play third-seeded Foothills, which edged No. 6 Gilbert Mesquite 66-62.
The winner of the semifinal game will face either top-seeded Peoria or fourth-seeded St. Mary's; both teams won handily in Friday's quarters.
Here's a look at the rest of Friday's scores, and a look ahead to Saturday's games:
FRIDAY
BOYS BASKETBALL
Class 5A state quarterfinals
No. 4 Phoenix South Mountain 57, No. 5 Sierra Vista Buena 43
No. 2 Glendale Ironwood 86, No. 10 Nogales 62
Class 4A state quarterfinals
No. 3 Catalina Foothills 66, No. 6 Gilbert Mesquite 62
No. 2 Salpointe Catholic 82, No. 7 Buckeye 54
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Class 3A state playoffs, second round
No. 1 Sabino 49, No. 16 Valley Christian 21
No. 6 Tuba City 66, No. 11 Tanque Verde 25
GIRLS SOCCER
Class 3A state championship game
No. 3 Gilbert Christian 1, No. 8 Sahuarita 0
SATURDAY
BOYS SOCCER
Class 5A state semifinals
No. 4 Peoria Sunrise Mountain vs. No. 1 Sunnyside at Mountain View High School, 1 p.m.
Class 4A state semifinals
No. 4 Scottsdale Arcadia vs. No. 1 Douglas at Mountain View High School, 11 a.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Class 5A state semifinals
No. 10 Ironwood Ridge vs. No. 2 Phoenix Desert Mountain at Gilbert Higley High School, 11 a.m.
Class 4A state semifinals
No. 7 Salpointe Catholic vs. No. 3 Flagstaff at Gilbert Williams Field High School, 11 a.m.
No. 4 Catalina Foothills vs. No. 1 Prescott at Gilbert Williams Field High School, 1 p.m.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Class 3A state playoffs, second round
(all games start at 7 p.m.)
No. 12 Pusch Ridge Christian at No. 3 Queen Creek American Leadership Academy
No. 12 Holbrook at No. 5 Sabino
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Class 4A state quarterfinals
(all games start at 7 p.m.)
No. 13 Rio Rico at No. 5 Flagstaff
No. 6 Gilbert Mesquite at No. 3 Sahuaro
No. 10 Salpointe Catholic at No. 2 Phoenix Shadow Mountain