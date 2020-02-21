Salpointe, Foothills win in boys basketball quarterfinals, setting up Tuesday showdown
Salpointe, Foothills win in boys basketball quarterfinals, setting up Tuesday showdown

  • Updated

Buckeye's Clyde Brown (10) slaps Salpointe's Jake Cioe (12) as he drives down the lane in their 4A state quarterfinal game at Salpointe High School, February 21, 2020 Tucson, Ariz.

 Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

As the two best boys basketball teams in Southern Arizona all year, Salpointe Catholic and Catalina Foothills have been on a collision course. 

Because of what happened Friday, the teams will get one more shot. And this time, this winner advances to the Class 4A state title game. Both the Lancers and Falcons managed to win Friday night's state quarterfinal games, setting up a Tuesday night semifinal showdown at Salpointe. The No. 2 seed Lancers beat No. 7 Buckeye 82-54, advancing in the bracket. They'll play third-seeded Foothills, which edged No. 6 Gilbert Mesquite 66-62. 

The winner of the semifinal game will face either top-seeded Peoria or fourth-seeded St. Mary's; both teams won handily in Friday's quarters. 

Here's a look at the rest of Friday's scores, and a look ahead to Saturday's games: 

FRIDAY

BOYS BASKETBALL

Class 5A state quarterfinals

No. 4 Phoenix South Mountain 57, No. 5 Sierra Vista Buena 43 

No. 2 Glendale Ironwood 86, No. 10 Nogales 62

Class 4A state quarterfinals

No. 3 Catalina Foothills 66, No. 6 Gilbert Mesquite 62

No. 2 Salpointe Catholic 82, No. 7 Buckeye 54 

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Class 3A state playoffs, second round

 No. 1 Sabino 49, No. 16 Valley Christian 21

No. 6 Tuba City 66, No. 11 Tanque Verde 25

GIRLS SOCCER

Class 3A state championship game

No. 3 Gilbert Christian 1, No. 8 Sahuarita 0

SATURDAY

BOYS SOCCER

Class 5A state semifinals

No. 4 Peoria Sunrise Mountain vs. No. 1 Sunnyside at Mountain View High School, 1 p.m.

Class 4A state semifinals

No. 4 Scottsdale Arcadia vs. No. 1 Douglas at Mountain View High School, 11 a.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Class 5A state semifinals

No. 10 Ironwood Ridge vs. No. 2 Phoenix Desert Mountain at Gilbert Higley High School, 11 a.m.

Class 4A state semifinals

No. 7 Salpointe Catholic vs. No. 3 Flagstaff at Gilbert Williams Field High School, 11 a.m.

No. 4 Catalina Foothills vs. No. 1 Prescott at Gilbert Williams Field High School, 1 p.m.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Class 3A state playoffs, second round

(all games start at 7 p.m.)

No. 12 Pusch Ridge Christian at No. 3 Queen Creek American Leadership Academy

No. 12 Holbrook at No. 5 Sabino

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Class 4A state quarterfinals

(all games start at 7 p.m.)

No. 13 Rio Rico at No. 5 Flagstaff

No. 6 Gilbert Mesquite at No. 3 Sahuaro

No. 10 Salpointe Catholic at No. 2 Phoenix Shadow Mountain

Check out photos from Friday night's Salpointe-Buckeye game here:

