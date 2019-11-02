No. 10 Sabino at No. 7 Safford

No. 11 Pueblo at No. 6 Gilbert Mesquite

No. 14 Tempe Marcos de Niza at No. 3 Canyon del Oro

No. 12 Casa Grande at No. 5 Walden Grove

No. 16 Glendale at No. 1 Sahuaro

No. 15 Phoenix Sunnyslope at No. 7 Cienega

No. 13 Ironwood Ridge at No. 4 Queen Creek Casteel

No. 9 Sierra Vista Buena at No. 8 Peoria Sunrise Mountain

No. 16 Mountain View at No. 1 Gilbert Williams Field

All games start at 7 p.m.

Salpointe, Open Division teams start Nov. 15

The first-ever Open Division playoffs start Nov. 15, and Tucson's lone representative, Salpointe Catholic, is seeded fourth. Here's a look at the first-round matchups. All games start Nov. 15 at 7 p.m.

No. 8 Scottsdale Chaparral at No. 1 Chandler

No. 5 Phoenix Pinnacle at No. 4 Salpointe Catholic

No. 6 Scottsdale Horizon at No. 3 Scottsdale Saguaro

No. 7 Chandler Hamilton at No. 2 Peoria Centennial