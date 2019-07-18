Salpointe Catholic offensive lineman Bruno Fina has named three finalists as he prepares to make his college choice — and Arizona is not among them.
Fina narrowed his college search to UCLA, Boston College and Yale, he tweeted on Thursday.
A huge thank you to all the colleges who have offered me such great opportunities. Here are The Final Three.
Fina, the son of former UA and NFL offensive lineman John Fina, has seen his recruiting stock rocket in recent months. He received scholarship offers from USC and UCLA during visits in April. Arizona offered him a scholarship nine days later.
The 6-foot-4-inch, 240-pound Fina isn't a typical recruit. He boasts a 1,310 SAT score, good enough to get him into a school like Yale. John Fina filled out — and grew — once he got to college. It's expected that Bruno will do the same.
Fina is the third Salpointe Catholic player to either name finalists or pick a school in recent weeks. On Tuesday, Lancers safety Lathan Ransom picked Ohio State over offers from Texas and others. Running back Bijan Robinson will choose either Ohio State or Texas next month. A fourth Lancers standout, lineman Jonah Miller, holds offers from USC, Texas, Oregon, Florida, Arizona, Arizona State, Nebraska, Missouri and others.