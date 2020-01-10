Salpointe shuffle: Todd Schulte out, Eric Rogers in as Lancers' football coach

Todd Schulte has stepped down as head coach of the Salpointe Catholic High School football program after exactly four weeks on the job, the school announced on Friday morning. He will be replaced by Eric Rogers, another longtime Lancers assistant.

Schulte, who was hired Dec. 13 to replace the retiring Dennis Bene, "had a change of heart and has decided against accepting the coaching position to focus on his duties and responsibilities as a member of the Salpointe faculty," according to a news release from the school.

Schulte said that “after reconsidering the time commitment necessary to be an effective teacher and football coach, I have decided not to be the head football coach this year." Schulte, who teaches math at the school, is expected to remain on Rogers' staff for the 2020 season.