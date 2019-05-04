Catalina Foothills won boys and girls tennis championships in the state playoffs Saturday, and the Pusch Ridge girls team added a title of its own. Local teams advanced in the baseball and softball brackets, including Sabino's win over Pusch Ridge Christian in the Class 3A softball semifinals.
All of Saturday's local scores and the upcoming playoff schedule is below:
SATURDAY
Boys tennis
Division II state championship:
No. 1 Catalina Foothills def. No. 2 Scottsdale Notre Dame Prep, 5-3
Girls tennis
Division II state championship:
No. 2 Catalina Foothills def. No. 1 Scottsdale Notre Dame Prep, 5-0
Division III state championship:
No. 2 Pusch Ridge Christian def. No. 1 Thatcher, 5-2
Baseball
Class 3A state playoffs, quarterfinals:
No. 5 Sahuarita 4, No. 5 Yuma Catholic 3
No. 6 Sabino 10, No. 14 Fountain Hills 0
Softball
Class 3A state semifinals:
No. 4 Snowflake 3, No. 9 Sahuarita 2
No. 7 Sabino 3, No. 14 Pusch Ridge Christian 0
Class 4A state playoffs, second round (elimination game):
No. 12 Vista Grande 12, No. 8 Douglas 2
Class 5A state playoffs, second round (elimination game):
No. 3 Ironwood Ridge 7, No. 7 Mountain View 3
MONDAY
Softball
Class 3A state championship:
No. 7 Sabino vs. No. 4 Snowflake at Farrington Softball Stadium in Tempe, 7:45 p.m.
TUESDAY
Softball
Class 4A state playoffs, quarterfinals (double-elimination):
No. 1 Salpointe Catholic vs. No. 4 Mingus Union at Rose Mofford Sports Complex in Phoenix, 5:30 p.m.
No. 6 Canyon del Oro vs. No. 2 Glendale Cactus at Rose Mofford Sports Complex in Phoenix, 5:30 p.m.
Class 5A state playoffs, quarterfinals (double-elimination):
No. 6 Empire vs. No. 2 Peoria Centennial at Rose Mofford Sports Complex in Phoenix, 5:30 p.m.
Class 6A state quarterfinals (double-elimination):
No. 12 Tucson High vs. No. 1 Pinnacle at Rose Mofford Sports Complex in Phoenix, 7:30 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Baseball
Class 4A state semifinals:
No. 2 Salpointe Catholic vs. winner of No. 7 Saguaro/No. 6 Casa Grande Vista Grande at Tempe Diablo Stadium, 4 p.m.
THURSDAY
Softball
Class 5A state playoffs, quarterfinals (elimination game):
No. 3 Ironwood Ridge vs. loser of No. 9 Surprise Willow Canyon/No. 5 Scottsdale Horizon at Rose Mofford Sports Complex in Phoenix, 6:30 p.m.
Baseball
Class 5A state semifinals:
No. 1 Nogales vs. winner of No. 12 Peoria Sunrise Mountain/No. 4 Scottsdale Desert Mountain at Tempe Diablo Stadium, 6:30 p.m.
MAY 11
Baseball
Class 3A state playoffs, semifinals:
No. 5 Sahuarita 4 vs. No. 9 Phoenix Northwest Christian at Surprise Sports Complex, 6:30 p.m.
No. 6 Sabino 10 vs. No. 2 Queen Creek American Leadership Academy at Surprise Sports Complex, 6:30 p.m.