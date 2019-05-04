Catalina Foothills tennis coach Kristie Stevens, center, celebrates with her team after they defeated Notre Dame Prep to capture the Division II girls state tennis championship at the Paseo Racquet Center in Glendale, Saturday, May 4, 2019.

 Ralph Freso / for the Arizona Daily Star

Catalina Foothills won boys and girls tennis championships in the state playoffs Saturday, and the Pusch Ridge girls team added a title of its own. Local teams advanced in the baseball and softball brackets, including Sabino's win over Pusch Ridge Christian in the Class 3A softball semifinals.

All of Saturday's local scores and the upcoming playoff schedule is below:

SATURDAY

Boys tennis

Division II state championship:

No. 1 Catalina Foothills def. No. 2 Scottsdale Notre Dame Prep, 5-3

Girls tennis

Division II state championship:

No. 2 Catalina Foothills def. No. 1 Scottsdale Notre Dame Prep, 5-0

Division III state championship:

No. 2 Pusch Ridge Christian def. No. 1 Thatcher, 5-2

Baseball

Class 3A state playoffs, quarterfinals:

No. 5 Sahuarita 4, No. 5 Yuma Catholic 3

No. 6 Sabino 10, No. 14 Fountain Hills 0

Softball

Class 3A state semifinals:

No. 4 Snowflake 3, No. 9 Sahuarita 2

No. 7 Sabino 3, No. 14 Pusch Ridge Christian 0

Class 4A state playoffs, second round (elimination game):

No. 12 Vista Grande 12, No. 8 Douglas 2

Class 5A state playoffs, second round (elimination game):

No. 3 Ironwood Ridge 7, No. 7 Mountain View 3

MONDAY

Softball

Class 3A state championship:

No. 7 Sabino vs. No. 4 Snowflake at Farrington Softball Stadium in Tempe, 7:45 p.m.

TUESDAY

Softball

Class 4A state playoffs, quarterfinals (double-elimination):

No. 1 Salpointe Catholic vs. No. 4 Mingus Union at Rose Mofford Sports Complex in Phoenix, 5:30 p.m.

No. 6 Canyon del Oro vs. No. 2 Glendale Cactus at Rose Mofford Sports Complex in Phoenix, 5:30 p.m.

Class 5A state playoffs, quarterfinals (double-elimination):

No. 6 Empire vs. No. 2 Peoria Centennial at Rose Mofford Sports Complex in Phoenix, 5:30 p.m.

Class 6A state quarterfinals (double-elimination):

No. 12 Tucson High vs. No. 1 Pinnacle at Rose Mofford Sports Complex in Phoenix, 7:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Baseball

Class 4A state semifinals:

No. 2 Salpointe Catholic vs. winner of No. 7 Saguaro/No. 6 Casa Grande Vista Grande at Tempe Diablo Stadium, 4 p.m.

THURSDAY

Softball

Class 5A state playoffs, quarterfinals (elimination game):

No. 3 Ironwood Ridge vs. loser of No. 9 Surprise Willow Canyon/No. 5 Scottsdale Horizon at Rose Mofford Sports Complex in Phoenix, 6:30 p.m.

Baseball

Class 5A state semifinals:

No. 1 Nogales vs. winner of No. 12 Peoria Sunrise Mountain/No. 4 Scottsdale Desert Mountain at Tempe Diablo Stadium, 6:30 p.m.

MAY 11

Baseball

Class 3A state playoffs, semifinals:

No. 5 Sahuarita 4 vs. No. 9 Phoenix Northwest Christian at Surprise Sports Complex, 6:30 p.m.

No. 6 Sabino 10 vs. No. 2 Queen Creek American Leadership Academy at Surprise Sports Complex, 6:30 p.m.

