Two-time defending state champion and top-seeded Nogales advanced in the 5A baseball playoffs, while Tucson High, Empire, Salpointe Catholic and Canyon del Oro all won games in their respective softball brackets. Find all the local scores from Thursday night and an updated schedule below:
THURSDAY
Baseball
Class 5A state quarterfinals (double-elimination):
No. 1 Nogales 5, No. 4 Scottsdale Desert Mountain 2
Softball
Class 6A state playoffs, second round (double-elimination):
No. 12 Tucson High 9, No. 4 Phoenix Xavier College Prep 7
Class 5A state playoffs, second round (double-elimination):
No. 2 Peoria Centennial 4, No. 7 Mountain View 2
No. 6 Empire 8, No. 3 Ironwood Ridge 2
Class 4A state playoffs, second round (double-elimination):
No. 1 Salpointe Catholic 12, No. 8 Douglas 2
No. 6 Canyon del Oro 14, No. 3 Peoria Bradshaw Mountain 4
FRIDAY
Boys tennis
Division II state semifinals:
No. 13 Salpointe Catholic vs. No. 1 Catalina Foothills at Paseo Racquet Center, Phoenix, 9 a.m.
Girls tennis
Division II state semifinals:
No. 4 Salpointe Catholic vs. No. 1 Scottsdale Notre Dame Prep at Paseo Racquet Center, Phoenix, 11 a.m.
No. 2 Catalina Foothills vs. No. 3 Prescott at Paseo Racquet Center, Phoenix, noon
Division III state semifinals:
No. 11 Phoenix Country Day vs. No. 2 Pusch Ridge Christian at Paseo Racquet Center, Phoenix, 4 p.m.
Baseball
Class 3A state playoffs, first round:
No. 6 Sabino vs. No. 11 Gilbert Christian at Surprise Sports Complex, 4 p.m.
No. 16 Catalina vs. No. 1 Phoenix Valley Christian at Surprise Sports Complex, 6:30 p.m.
No. 4 Sahuarita vs. No. 13 Odyssey Institute at Surprise Sports Complex, 6:30 p.m.
Class 2A state playoffs, first round:
No. 13 St. Augustine Catholic vs. No. 4 Thatcher at Goodyear Ballpark, 6:30 p.m.
Softball
Class 3A state quarterfinals:
No. 9 Sahuarita vs. No. 1 Winslow at Rose Mofford Softball Complex, 8 p.m.
No. 14 Pusch Ridge Christian vs. No. 11 Yuma Catholic at Rose Mofford Softball Complex, 8 p.m.
No. 7 Sabino vs. No. 2 River Valley at Rose Mofford Softball Complex, 8 p.m.
SATURDAY
Softball
Class 4A state playoffs, second round (elimination game):
No. 8 Douglas vs. No. 12 Vista Grande at Amphitheater High School, 11 a.m.
Class 5A state playoffs, second round (elimination game):
No. 7 Mountain View vs. No. 3 Ironwood Ridge at Amphitheater High School, 1 p.m.
MAY 7
Softball
Class 4A state playoffs, quarterfinals (double-elimination):
No. 1 Salpointe Catholic vs. No. 4 Mingus Union at Rose Mofford Softball Complex, 5:30 p.m.
No. 6 Canyon del Oro vs. No. 2 Glendale Cactus at Rose Mofford Softball Complex, 5:30 p.m.
Class 5A state playoffs, quarterfinals (double-elimination):
No. 6 Empire vs. No. 2 Peoria Centennial at Rose Mofford Softball Complex, 5:30 p.m.
Class 6A state quarterfinals (double-elimination):
No. 12 Tucson High vs. No. 1 Pinnacle at Rose Mofford Softball Complex, 7:30 p.m.
MAY 8
Baseball
Class 4A state semifinals:
No. 2 Salpointe Catholic vs. winner of No. 7 Saguaro/No. 6 Casa Grande Vista Grande at Tempe Diablo Stadium, 4 p.m.
MAY 9
Baseball
Class 5A state semifinals:
No. 1 Nogales vs. winner of No. 12 Peoria Sunrise Mountain/No. 4 Scottsdale Desert Mountain at Tempe Diablo Stadium, 6:30 p.m.