Three local tennis teams will play for state championships on Saturday. The top-ranked Catalina Foothills boys team beat Salpointe Catholic to set up a title match with Scottsdale Notre Dame Prep in the Division II bracket, while girls teams from Catalina Foothills and Pusch Ridge Christian moved on to their respective championships with wins Friday night.
Also on Saturday, Sahuarita and Sabino will play games in the 3A baseball quarterfinals. Douglas will play an elimination game in the 4A softball bracket, and Mountain View and Ironwood Ridge meet in a win-or-go-home matchup in the 5A second round. More scores from Friday night, and an updated schedule are below:
FRIDAY
Boys tennis
Division II state semifinals:
No. 1 Catalina Foothills def. No. 13 Salpointe Catholic 5-1
Girls tennis
Division II state semifinals:
No. 1 Scottsdale Notre Dame Prep def. No. 4 Salpointe Catholic 5-2
No. 2 Catalina Foothills def. No. 3 Prescott 5-0
Division III state semifinals:
No. 2 Pusch Ridge Christian def. No. 11 Phoenix Country Day 5-0
Baseball
Class 3A state playoffs, first round:
No. 6 Sabino 10, No. 11 Gilbert Christian 0
No. 1 Phoenix Valley Christian 5, No. 16 Catalina 0
No. 4 Sahuarita 4, No. 13 Odyssey Institute 0
Class 2A state playoffs, first round:
No. 4 Thatcher 11, No. 13 St. Augustine Catholic 0
Softball
Class 3A state quarterfinals:
No. 9 Sahuarita vs. No. 1 Winslow at Rose Mofford Softball Complex (in progress)
No. 14 Pusch Ridge Christian vs. No. 11 Yuma Catholic at Rose Mofford Softball Complex (in progress)
No. 7 Sabino vs. No. 2 River Valley at Rose Mofford Softball Complex (in progress)
SATURDAY
Boys tennis
Division II state championship:
No. 1 Catalina Foothills vs. No. 2 Scottsdale Notre Dame Prep at Paseo Racquet Center, Phoenix, 2 p.m.
Girls tennis
Division II state championship:
No. 2 Catalina Foothills vs. No. 1 Scottsdale Notre Dame Prep at Paseo Racquet Center, Phoenix, 2 p.m.
Division III state championship:
No. 2 Pusch Ridge Christian vs. No. 1 Thatcher at Paseo Racquet Center, Phoenix, 11 a.m.
Baseball
Class 3A state playoffs, quarterfinals:
No. 5 Sahuarita vs. No. 5 Yuma Catholic at Surprise Sports Complex, 11 a.m.
No. 6 Sabino vs. No. 14 Fountain Hills at Surprise Sports Complex, 11 a.m.
Softball
Class 4A state playoffs, second round (elimination game):
No. 8 Douglas vs. No. 12 Vista Grande at Amphitheater High School, 11 a.m.
Class 5A state playoffs, second round (elimination game):
No. 7 Mountain View vs. No. 3 Ironwood Ridge at Amphitheater High School, 1 p.m.
MAY 7
Softball
Class 4A state playoffs, quarterfinals (double-elimination):
No. 1 Salpointe Catholic vs. No. 4 Mingus Union at Rose Mofford Softball Complex, 5:30 p.m.
No. 6 Canyon del Oro vs. No. 2 Glendale Cactus at Rose Mofford Softball Complex, 5:30 p.m.
Class 5A state playoffs, quarterfinals (double-elimination):
No. 6 Empire vs. No. 2 Peoria Centennial at Rose Mofford Softball Complex, 5:30 p.m.
Class 6A state quarterfinals (double-elimination):
No. 12 Tucson High vs. No. 1 Pinnacle at Rose Mofford Softball Complex, 7:30 p.m.
MAY 8
Baseball
Class 4A state semifinals:
No. 2 Salpointe Catholic vs. winner of No. 7 Saguaro/No. 6 Casa Grande Vista Grande at Tempe Diablo Stadium, 4 p.m.
MAY 9
Baseball
Class 5A state semifinals:
No. 1 Nogales vs. winner of No. 12 Peoria Sunrise Mountain/No. 4 Scottsdale Desert Mountain at Tempe Diablo Stadium, 6:30 p.m.