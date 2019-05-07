Sabino captured the Class 3A state championship on Monday night, beating Snowflake 14-2 at Farrington Stadium in Tempe.
To say the Sabercats were excited would be an understatement.
Champs 💪🏼💜🔥 pic.twitter.com/tCa56NzbOR— Sabino HS Softball (@sabino_softball) May 7, 2019
Seventh-seeded Sabino (22-3) stormed through the bracket, beating Coolidge 10-0 and River Valley 5-0 to get the semifinals, where the Sabercats beat Pusch Ridge Christian 3-0. Monday marked the first time all postseason that Sabino had allowed a run. It didn't matter: The Sabercats cruised to an easy win.
Here's a look at what's on tap for Tuesday night. Baseball and softball playoffs continue all week:
MONDAY
Softball
Class 3A state championship:
No. 7 Sabino 14, No. 4 Snowflake 2
TUESDAY
Softball
Class 4A state playoffs, quarterfinals (double-elimination):
No. 1 Salpointe Catholic vs. No. 4 Mingus Union at Rose Mofford Sports Complex in Phoenix, 5:30 p.m.
No. 6 Canyon del Oro vs. No. 2 Glendale Cactus at Rose Mofford Sports Complex in Phoenix, 5:30 p.m.
Class 5A state playoffs, quarterfinals (double-elimination):
No. 6 Empire vs. No. 2 Peoria Centennial at Rose Mofford Sports Complex in Phoenix, 5:30 p.m.
Class 6A state quarterfinals (double-elimination):
No. 12 Tucson High vs. No. 1 Pinnacle at Rose Mofford Sports Complex in Phoenix, 7:30 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Baseball
Class 4A state semifinals:
No. 2 Salpointe Catholic vs. winner of No. 7 Saguaro/No. 6 Casa Grande Vista Grande at Tempe Diablo Stadium, 4 p.m.
THURSDAY
Softball
Class 5A state playoffs, quarterfinals (elimination game):
No. 3 Ironwood Ridge vs. loser of No. 9 Surprise Willow Canyon/No. 5 Scottsdale Horizon at Rose Mofford Sports Complex in Phoenix, 6:30 p.m.
Baseball
Class 5A state semifinals:
No. 1 Nogales vs. winner of No. 12 Peoria Sunrise Mountain/No. 4 Scottsdale Desert Mountain at Tempe Diablo Stadium, 6:30 p.m.
SATURDAY
Baseball
Class 3A state playoffs, semifinals:
No. 5 Sahuarita 4 vs. No. 9 Phoenix Northwest Christian at Surprise Sports Complex, 6:30 p.m.
No. 6 Sabino 10 vs. No. 2 Queen Creek American Leadership Academy at Surprise Sports Complex, 6:30 p.m.