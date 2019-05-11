Ironwood Ridge and Salpointe Catholic both punched tickets to their respective softball championship games, while Sahuarita and Sabino are set to meet in the Class 3A state baseball championship. Scores from Saturday night and an updated playoff schedule are below:
SATURDAY
Boys volleyball
Class 5A championship:
No. 4 Campo Verde def. No. 3 Mountain View, 3-0
Softball
Class 5A semifinals:
No. 3 Ironwood Ridge 14, No. 5 Scottsdale Horizon 4
No. 2 Peoria Centennial 10, No. 6 Empire 0, 6 innings
Class 4A semifinals:
No. 1 Salpointe Catholic 2, No. 3 Bradshaw Mountain 1
No. 2 Glendale Cactus 7, No. 6 Canyon del Oro 2
Baseball
Class 3A semifinals:
No. 4 Sahuarita 13, No. 9 Phoenix Northwest Christian 3
No. 6 Sabino 8, vs. No. 2 Queen Creek American Leadership Academy 0
MONDAY
Baseball
Class 3A championship:
No. 4 Sahuarita vs. No. 6 Sabino at Hohokam Stadium in Mesa, 4 p.m.
Baseball
Class 4A championship:
No. 2 Salpointe Catholic vs. No. 1 Gilbert Mesquite at Hohokam Stadium in Mesa, 7 p.m.
Softball
Class 4A championship:
No. 1 Salpointe Catholic vs. No. 2 Glendale Cactus at Hillenbrand Stadium, 6:30 p.m.
Class 5A championship:
No. 3 Ironwood Ridge vs. No. 2 Peoria Centennial at Farrington Softball Stadium in Tempe, 5:30 p.m.
TUESDAY
Baseball
Class 5A championship:
No. 1 Nogales vs. No. 2 Scottsdale Horizon at Diablo Stadium in Tempe, 4 p.m.