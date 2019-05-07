The Salpointe Catholic and Canyon del Oro softball teams advanced on Tuesday to the Class 4A state semifinals. Tucson High and Empire weren't as lucky in the Class 6A and 5A brackets, respectively, as both teams now will have to fight their way out of the consolation bracket.
Here's a look at Tuesday night's results and the upcoming high school playoff schedule:
TUESDAY
Softball
Class 6A state quarterfinals (double-elimination):
No. 1 Pinnacle 2, No. 12 Tucson High 1
Class 5A state quarterfinals (double-elimination):
No. 2 Peoria Centennial 11, No. 6 Empire 1, 5 innings
Class 4A state quarterfinals (double-elimination):
No. 1 Salpointe Catholic 10, No. 4 Mingus Union 0, 6 innings
No. 6 Canyon del Oro 15, No. 2 Glendale Cactus 3
WEDNESDAY
Baseball
Class 4A state semifinals:
No. 2 Salpointe Catholic vs. No. 6 Casa Grande Vista Grande at Amphitheater High School, 6:30 p.m.
Softball
Class 6A state quarterfinals (elimination game):
No. 12 Tucson vs. No. 6 Yuma Cibola at Rose Mofford Sports Complex in Phoenix, 6:30 p.m.
THURSDAY
Softball
Class 5A state quarterfinals (elimination game):
No. 3 Ironwood Ridge vs. No. 9 Surprise Willow Canyon at Rose Mofford Sports Complex in Phoenix, 6:30 p.m.
Class 5A state quarterfinals (elimination game):
No. 6 Empire vs. No. 4 Sunnyside at Amphitheater High School, 6:30 p.m.
Baseball
Class 5A state semifinals:
No. 1 Nogales vs. No. 4 Scottsdale Desert Mountain at Tempe Diablo Stadium, 6:30 p.m.
Class 4A state quarterfinals (elimination game):
No. 6 Empire vs. No. 4 Sunnyside at Amphitheater High School, 6:30 p.m.
SATURDAY
Softball
Class 4A state semifinals:
No. 1 Salpointe Catholic vs. winner of No. 4 Mingus Union/No. 3 Bradshaw Mountain at Rose Mofford Sports Complex in Phoenix, 10 a.m.
No. 6 Canyon del Oro vs. winner of No. 12 Casa Grande Vista Grande/No. 2 Glendale Cactus at Rose Mofford Sports Complex in Phoenix, 10 a.m.
Baseball
Class 3A state semifinals:
No. 5 Sahuarita 4 vs. No. 9 Phoenix Northwest Christian at Surprise Sports Complex, 6:30 p.m.
No. 6 Sabino 10 vs. No. 2 Queen Creek American Leadership Academy at Surprise Sports Complex, 6:30 p.m.