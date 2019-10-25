Rincon/University football

While taking a water break, Rincon/University football players raise a helmet in the air during Rincon/University High School Rangers Football practice at Rincon High School, 421 N. Arcadia Ave, Tucson, Ariz., on October 23rd, 2019.

 Rebecca Sasnett / Arizona Daily Star

Another week of the high school football season is in the books! Check out the scores from around Southern Arizona. 

(Scores will be updated as games are completed)

Mountain View 21, Desert View 14

Cienega 35, Nogales 13

Buena 27, Ironwood Ridge 0

Sunnyside 43, Marana 0

Safford 50, Pusch Ridge Christian 7

Chandler 49, Tucson High 0

Pueblo 59, Rio Rico 0

Walden Grove 56, Amphi 21

Bisbee 40, Santa Rita 20

Salpointe Catholic 49, Catalina Foothills 0

Flowing Wells 41, Cholla 24

Sabino 28, Sahuarita 21

Catalina 14, Tanque Verde 12

Sahuaro 34, Casa Grande 13

Rincon 48, Empire 12

