Sabino vs Sahuaro

Sabino drum major Vivian Ho directs the Sabercat marching band in their pre-game performance just before the kick-off at Sahuaro High School, Tucson, Ariz., September 6, 2019.

 Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

Another week of the high school football season is in the books! Check out the scores from around Southern Arizona. 

Salpointe Catholic 58, Sahuaro 13

Sierra Vista Buena 64, Marana 6

Ironwood Ridge 35, Nogales 9

CDO 34, Catalina Foothills 21

Cienega 26, Sunnyside 14

Pusch Ridge Christian 63, Tanque Verde 0

Sabino 61, Catalina 0

Safford 31, Sahuarita 0

Santa Rita 26, Tonopah Valley 20

Mountain View 56, Cholla 0

Pueblo 39, Douglas 14

Flowing Wells 10, Empire 7

Walden Grove 42, Rio Rico 9

Palo Verde 46, Amphitheater 43

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles