Another week of the high school football season is in the books! Check out the scores from around Southern Arizona.
Salpointe Catholic 58, Sahuaro 13
Sierra Vista Buena 64, Marana 6
Ironwood Ridge 35, Nogales 9
CDO 34, Catalina Foothills 21
Cienega 26, Sunnyside 14
Pusch Ridge Christian 63, Tanque Verde 0
Sabino 61, Catalina 0
Safford 31, Sahuarita 0
Santa Rita 26, Tonopah Valley 20
Mountain View 56, Cholla 0
Pueblo 39, Douglas 14
Flowing Wells 10, Empire 7
Walden Grove 42, Rio Rico 9
Palo Verde 46, Amphitheater 43