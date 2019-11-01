The final week of the high school football regular season is over! Check out the scores from around Southern Arizona.
(Scores will be updated as games are completed)
Salpointe Catholic 76, Vista Grande 0
Pusch Ridge 61, Catalina 0
Pueblo 25, Amphi 0
Sahuaro 25, Catalina Foothills 0
Cienega 10, Ironwood Ridge 0
Buena 54, Sunnyside 0
Walden Grove 63, Palo Verde 8
Mountain View 55, Flowing Wells 10
Desert View 54, Empire 7
Thatcher 49, Santa Rita 0
Safford 28, Sabino 6
Rincon 42, Cholla 21
Casa Grande 19, Canyon del Oro 17
Tucson High 52, Browne 27