Rebecca Sasnett _1572664124.jpg

Cienega senior Tristan Pralle, 13, celebrates after running into the end zone during Ironwood Ridge NightHawks vs Cienega Bobcats high school football game at Ironwood Ridge high school on November 1st, 2019.

 Rebecca Sasnett / Arizona Daily Star

The final week of the high school football regular season is over! Check out the scores from around Southern Arizona. 

(Scores will be updated as games are completed)

Salpointe Catholic 76, Vista Grande 0

Pusch Ridge 61, Catalina 0

Pueblo 25, Amphi 0

Sahuaro 25, Catalina Foothills 0

Cienega 10, Ironwood Ridge 0

Buena 54, Sunnyside 0

Walden Grove 63, Palo Verde 8

Mountain View 55, Flowing Wells 10

Desert View 54, Empire 7

Thatcher 49, Santa Rita 0

Safford 28, Sabino 6

Rincon 42, Cholla 21

Casa Grande 19, Canyon del Oro 17

Tucson High 52, Browne 27

