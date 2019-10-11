Another week of the high school football season is in the books! Check out the scores from Friday night.
Ironwood Ridge 47, Marana 0
Safford 52, Catalina 0
Cienega 26, Sierra Vista Buena 19
CDO 21, Sahuaro 7
Sabino 48, Tanque Verde 2
Salpointe Catholic 59, Casa Grande 21
Sunnyside 21, Nogales 10
Desert View 30, Cholla 21
Mountain View 43, Empire 0
Rincon/University 42, Flowing Wells 39
Amphitheater 44, Rio Rico 7
Catalina Foothills 61, Vista Grande 14
Pusch Ridge Christian 33, Sahuarita 14
Willcox 14, Santa Rita 6
Pueblo 56, Palo Verde 0
Laveen Cesar Chavez 62, Tucson High 0
Walden Grove 57, Douglas 0