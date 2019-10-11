Another week of the high school football season is in the books! Check out the scores from Friday night. 

Ironwood Ridge 47, Marana 0

Safford 52, Catalina 0

Cienega 26, Sierra Vista Buena 19

CDO 21, Sahuaro 7

Sabino 48, Tanque Verde 2

Salpointe Catholic 59, Casa Grande 21

Sunnyside 21, Nogales 10

Desert View 30, Cholla 21

Mountain View 43, Empire 0

Rincon/University 42, Flowing Wells 39

Amphitheater 44, Rio Rico 7

Catalina Foothills 61, Vista Grande 14

Pusch Ridge Christian 33, Sahuarita 14

Willcox 14, Santa Rita 6

Pueblo 56, Palo Verde 0

Laveen Cesar Chavez 62, Tucson High 0

Walden Grove 57, Douglas 0

