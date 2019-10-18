Another week of the high school football season is in the books! Check out the scores from Friday night.
Salpointe Catholic 35, CDO 0
Cienega 46, Marana 0
Walden Grove 34, Pueblo 13
Mountain View 57, Rincon/University 7
Phoenix Sandra Day O’ Connor 47, Tucson High 0
Cholla 31, Empire 7
Safford 45, Tanque Verde 0
Tombstone 28, Santa Rita 21
Sahuarita 51, Catalina 6
Rio Rico 40, Palo Verde 12
Sabino 34, Pusch Ridge Christian 21
Amphi 48, Douglas 14
Sierra Vista Buena 47, Nogales 0
Ironwood Ridge 36, Sunnyside 18
Casa Grande 38, Catalina Foothills 20
Benson 44, Bisbee 18