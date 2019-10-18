Salpointe vs Canyon del Oro football

Canyon del Oro’s Alex Maldonado (28) stiff-arms Salpointe’s Anthony Wilhite (21) at Salpointe Catholic High School on Friday, Oct. 18. Friday was Salpointe’s Homecoming game.

 Alexandra Pere / for the Arizona Daily Star

Another week of the high school football season is in the books! Check out the scores from Friday night.

Salpointe Catholic 35, CDO 0

Cienega 46, Marana 0

Walden Grove 34, Pueblo 13

Mountain View 57, Rincon/University 7

Phoenix Sandra Day O’ Connor 47, Tucson High 0

Cholla 31, Empire 7

Safford 45, Tanque Verde 0

Tombstone 28, Santa Rita 21

Sahuarita 51, Catalina 6

Rio Rico 40, Palo Verde 12

Sabino 34, Pusch Ridge Christian 21

Amphi 48, Douglas 14

Sierra Vista Buena 47, Nogales 0

Ironwood Ridge 36, Sunnyside 18

Casa Grande 38, Catalina Foothills 20

Benson 44, Bisbee 18

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles