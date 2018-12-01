Top-seeded Salpointe Catholic wanted revenge for last year’s state championship game loss to Scottsdale Saguaro, but the No. 2 Sabercats weren’t ready to give up their grip on Class 4A.
Saguaro won its sixth consecutive state title Friday night, the school’s 12th overall crown, with a 42-16 victory over Salpointe at Arizona Stadium. The game featured dozens of college prospects — including the Lancers’ Mario Padilla, who was limited by a bone bruise in his heel.
Padilla said it was a blessing to play alongside — and against — such talented players, regardless of the outcome.
“No matter what the outcome is, I love these guys,” Padilla said after the loss. “These guys are going to be my brothers for life and nothing’s going to come in between that.”
Salpointe coach Dennis Bene said he thought his team played as hard as they could. The Lancers kept things fairly clean: They were penalized just five times for 36 yards. Saguaro, on the other hand, committed 10 penalties for a loss of 109 yards.
“You work so hard to get to this point and all you want is for your kids to give you everything, and our kids did,” Bene said. “We’re still very proud of their effort. They’re extremely tough opponents. It is what it is.”
After the Lancers were forced to punt on their opening drive, Saguaro scored first on a 10-yard rush by Israel Benjamin to grab a 7-0 lead.
Salpointe responded on the following drive, scoring on a 36-yard rushing play by Bijan Robinson. Saguaro’s Marqui Johnson returned the ensuing kickoff 90 yards for a 14-7 lead.
The Sabercats attempted to extend the lead as the first quarter drew to an end, but missed a 32-yard field goal attempt.
In the second quarter, the Lancers turned a fourth-down risk into a score. Devin Green connected with Dae han Chang down the sideline for a 33-yard touchdown. However, the Lancers missed the ensuing PAT and failed to draw even, keeping the score at 14-13.
Salpointe almost gained its first lead with 4:31 left in the half, but a 32-yard field goal attempt was unsuccessful and instead, four plays later, Saguaro scored on an 8-yard rush by Connor Soelle.
Padilla exited the game in the second quarter, which limited the Lancers’ options.
“(The offense) was really based around Bijan and I’s read-option, Wildcat offense, and with me going out in the second quarter, it kind of derailed us as a team,” Padilla said.
Saguaro accepted the opening kickoff to start the second half and added another score three plays later on a 78-yard reception by Will Shaffer.
On the 12th play of the ensuing drive, Salpointe fumbled a snap in the red zone. Robinson recovered, but the Lancers lost 3 yards and were forced to change their plans on fourth-and-8.
Instead of getting the touchdown it needed, Salpointe settled for a 33-yard field goal. The Lancers trailed 28-16 with 4:10 left in the third quarter.
Saguaro ended a 12-play drive with a Hayden Hatten touchdown on fourth-and-inches early in the fourth quarter and later added a 1-yard reception touchdown for the final score.
Robinson finished the night with 155 rushing yards on 27 carries and 22 yards on three receptions. Padilla had 25 yards on three receptions. Chang tallied 69 yards on four receptions. Lathan Ransom had 45 yards on three receptions and, on the other side of the ball, made eight tackles and one tackle for loss.
Both with young teams, Salpointe and Saguaro are expected to have successful seasons next year and possibly even meet in the state championship for a third consecutive year.
Padilla had simple advice for next year’s returners: “Finish. Keep your head up.”