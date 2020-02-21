Second-half goal propels Gilbert Christian past upstart Sahuarita in Class 3A state soccer final

GILBERT — As the final seconds of the Class 3A girls soccer state championship game ran out, Gilbert Christian senior forwards Hannah Burke and Landyn Lovelady kicked the ball high into the air, thwarting Sahuarita's final scoring attempts to clinch the Lady Knights' first state tile.
Gilbert Christian (18-1) defeated the Mustangs, 1-0, capping off its best season ever on a 16-game win streak and third consecutive shutout of the state tournament.
It was the first time that both teams reached the tournament's championship round.
"It's crazy, I'm in shock right now. A lot of the girls are in tears and I can't even cry. I never thought I'd be here," junior goalkeeper Emma Borgman said.
Borgman played like a human wall as she had seven saves on the 16 shot attempts from Sahuarita (18-4-1).
Gilbert Christian has a high powered offense led by the state's fourth-leading goal scorer (37) Hannah Burke, Lovelady and sophomore midfielder Emily Collard that averaged 4.6 goals and 4.8 assists per match.
But coach Jay Feely credited his team's defense that won the championship.
Gilbert Christian only had four shot attempts for the entire match.
"The two games that we've lost this year in league play, we've outshot the opponent and we don't score," Sahuarita co-head coach Roberto Franzone said. "That's what happens, you press, you press, you press, you try to get something and one goal makes a difference."
Lovelady kicked in the match's only goal in the right corner of Sahuarita's penalty box after a few rebounded shot attempts an an assist from Collard at the 36:30 minute mark in the second half.