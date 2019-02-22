The Gregory School's Class 1A state boys basketball semifinal game has been postponed by the Arizona Interscholastic Association because of snow.
The team was scheduled to face Fort Thomas at 9 a.m. at Findlay Toyota Center in Prescott Valley, with the winner playing in Saturday afternoon's title game. While the teams are all staying in the region, inclement weather is making it hard to get to and from the arena.
The teams may continue the tournament tomorrow. The AIA executive board is scheduled to talk at 10 a.m. and proceed from there.
Initially, AIA executive director David Hines said the tournament would be finished in Phoenix at a later date.
"We have advised the schools to stay in and avoid the roads until it is safe to return home," AIA executive director David Hines said. "I will be working with my financial team to evaluate ways in which we may provide reimbursement assistance to the affected teams who traveled to Prescott. Tickets purchased ahead of time are fully refundable. We will post additional information and instructions within the next day."
The rest of Friday's game's will go on as scheduled.
A pair of Tucson high school basketball teams will play in state semifinal games Friday night at Grand Canyon University, while two more will play each other in Glendale.
Fourth-seeded Salpointe Catholic will take on No. 1 Phoenix Shadow Mountain in the Class 4A boys basketball state semifinal at 7:30 p.m.; Shadow Mountain, which is coached by former UA great Mike Bibby, beat Amphi by 39 points in the state quarterfinals.
Salpointe's game will come after No. 4 Sahuaro faces No. 1 Shadow Mountain in the Class 4A girls semis. That game is scheduled to tip off at 5:45 p.m.
In Glendale, the fifth-seeded Pusch Ridge Christian boys will take on No. 8 Sabino in the Class 3A state semifinals. That game tips off at 7:45 p.m.
The winners of each game will advance to their respective state title games. Three local soccer teams — Salpointe's boys, Sunnyside's boys and Salpointe's girls — all won state championships earlier this week.