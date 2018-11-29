Two weeks ago, Salpointe Catholic routed Sahuaro in the Class 4A state semifinals.
Now, they’re ready for a state championship game repeat engagement against another Saguaro — this time the powerhouse from Scottsdale.
The game is a rematch of last year’s Class 4A state title game, which the Scottsdale team won 28-7 at Arizona Stadium. But it won’t be complete déjà vu.
Last year’s Class 4A state title game kicked off at noon on a Saturday. This year’s game will be played Friday at 7 p.m.
The change in day and time should bring in bigger crowds — and, the Lancers hope, a different result.
“Last year, it was our first time going to state, so we didn’t really know the atmosphere that we were going to play in,” junior Bijan Robinson said. “But this year, we know what we’re going to get through and just get the win.”
Last year’s Lancers had one loss heading into the championship game. This time around, they’re entering it undefeated.
Junior Lathan Ransom said the Lancers have become more physical this season. It shows: Salpointe has outscored its opponents 598-175 this season, a number that would certainly be higher if not for assorted injuries and late-game, garbage-time substitutions.
“It’s the second time we face them, so coming up with a better game plan and we’re just excited to play them again,” Ransom said.
Robinson believes the team has improved in another area: chemistry.
“Just how we’re moving as a team, from last year to this year, is a big difference,” Robinson said.
The Lancers came out flat the last time they played the Sabercats, and it cost them.
But now they have the No. 1 rusher in 4A in Robinson, who has gained 2,245 yards. He also ranks second in 4A in both scoring (210 points) and touchdowns (35).
The junior has already broken a couple of school program records this season.
“We’ve got to come out this year and be ready — because we know they’re going to be ready,” Ransom said.
“So, we’ve got to come out this year and have the intensity that they’re always going to bring to the table.”
The Lancers still have plenty of work to do, especially against such a formidable opponent, senior Mario Padilla said.
“Having a big Tucson crowd is always a plus, especially in the Zona Zoo,” he said.
“I feel like this year, we’re a better overall team than we were last year.”