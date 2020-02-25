Top-seeded Sunnyside falls short in bid for second consecutive Class 5A state soccer title

Sunnyside Blue Devils Adrian Burruel-Valenzuela (17) reacts after the Carl Hayden Falcons score their third goal on the southside team during the 5A boys state soccer championship game hosted at Mountain View High School in Marana, on Feb. 25, 2020.
Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star
Carl Hayden’s Kevin Noria (2) scores the team’s second goal past Sunnyside’s Carlos Arias and goalkeeper Jonathan De la Paz. The top-seeded Blue Devils had their chances but were unable to erase the deficit.
Sunnyside’s quest for a second consecutive Class 5A state soccer championship came up short Tuesday night as the No.1 seeded Blue Devils were upset 3-0 by No. 3 seed Carl Hayden at Mountain View High School.
The Blue Devils fell behind right out of the gates, as Carl Hayden’s Kevin Noria scored the first of his two first-half goals just three minutes into the game. His right-footed rocket from 25 feet out hooked over the hands of Sunnyside goalkeeper Jonathan De la Paz.
The senior scored again in the 35th minute following a deflection by the goalie.
Sunnyside couldn’t answer, despite controlling the ball on the opposition’s side of the field for much of the first half. It failed to score on a corner kick in the 22nd minute and a free kick in the 25th minute.
“That’s tough,” Sunnyside coach Casey O’Brien said. “Sometimes you have your day, sometimes you don’t. I’m really happy for (Carl Hayden).”
Trailing 2-0 to start the second half, the defending champions attempted to piece together a late comeback but were stymied by a stingy Falcons defense. The Blue Devils came out in the opening minutes of the second half on an offensive attack but a scoring opportunity from striker Adrian Burruel-Valenzuela’s hit the side of the net.
Sunnyside’s best scoring chance came with 17 minutes left in the game, when forward Demille Flores slipped behind the Falcons defense and got off a pair of point-blank shots on goal. Neither found the net.
"I just kept coming in, but couldn't score," Flores said. "I don't blame any of my teammates in this game."
Carl Hayden scored its final goal in the final two minutes of regulation.
“I would have liked it to go the other way but sometimes that’s not how it is,” O’Brien said.
The 2020 season turned out to be quite the turnaround for Phoenix-based Carl Hayden, which finishes the season 23-2 and winners of 14 straight. The team was just 7-12-1 last season.
Sunnyside’s season ends with a 24-2 record, a year after it went 24-0-2 and captured their first 5A state title.
“The seniors, I’m not going to diminish their legacy over this,” O’Brien said. “It’s disappointing, but at the same time, I’m blessed that I even had this opportunity with them.”
One of those seniors if Flores, who said he was proud of the way his team battled.
"This one hurts; I'm feeling it," he said. "We've been through a lot. We put a lot of work in."
Check out photos from Tuesday's state title game here:
Sabino beats Paradise Honors, advances to 3A hoops final
Sabino jumped out to seven-point halftime lead and held on to to beat a higher-ranked Paradise Honors squad, 56-53, in Tuesday's Class 3A boys basketball quarterfinals in Prescott.
The fifth-seeded Sabercats will take top-seeded Page in Friday night's 3A state semifinals at Arizona Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Phoenix.
Paradise, seeded fourth, outscored Sabino 22-17 in the third quarter to narrow the margin to two points heading into the final eight minutes. But Sabercats tightened up their defense, outscoring Paradise 14-13 to preserve the win.
The Sabino-Paradise honors matchup was one of two state semifinals featuring local teams on Tuesday. Salpointe Catholic hosted Catalina Foothills, with the winner advancing to Saturday's Class 4A state title game. Their game was still being played as of the Star's press time. For full coverage, visit Tucson.com.
Second-seeded Salpointe Catholic holds off third-seeded Catalina Foothills, 56-50, at Salpointe Catholic High School in Tucson, Ariz. on Feb.…
Carl Hayden Falcons Alexis Victoria (6) and Sunnyside Blue Devils Demille Flores (18), right, fight for control of the ball during the 5A boys state soccer championship game hosted at Mountain View High School in Marana, on Feb. 25, 2020.