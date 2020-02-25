Top-seeded Sunnyside falls short in bid for second consecutive Class 5A state soccer title

Sunnyside’s quest for a second consecutive Class 5A state soccer championship came up short Tuesday night as the No.1 seeded Blue Devils were upset 3-0 by No. 3 seed Carl Hayden at Mountain View High School.

The Blue Devils fell behind right out of the gates, as Carl Hayden’s Kevin Noria scored the first of his two first-half goals just three minutes into the game. His right-footed rocket from 25 feet out hooked over the hands of Sunnyside goalkeeper Jonathan De la Paz.

The senior scored again in the 35th minute following a deflection by the goalie.

Sunnyside couldn’t answer, despite controlling the ball on the opposition’s side of the field for much of the first half. It failed to score on a corner kick in the 22nd minute and a free kick in the 25th minute.

“That’s tough,” Sunnyside coach Casey O’Brien said. “Sometimes you have your day, sometimes you don’t. I’m really happy for (Carl Hayden).”

Trailing 2-0 to start the second half, the defending champions attempted to piece together a late comeback but were stymied by a stingy Falcons defense. The Blue Devils came out in the opening minutes of the second half on an offensive attack but a scoring opportunity from striker Adrian Burruel-Valenzuela’s hit the side of the net.