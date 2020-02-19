Top-seeded Sunnyside will try to continue stellar season in Wednesday night's state soccer quarterfinals
Top-seeded Sunnyside will try to continue stellar season in Wednesday night's state soccer quarterfinals

  • Updated
Sunnyside’s Fabian Mendoza is tied for the team lead with 18 goals. 

 Darryl Webb / for the Arizona Daily Star 2019

Top-seeded Sunnyside will continue its state championship repeat run on Wednesday night, when the Blue Devils take on Queen Creek Casteel on the south side. The 22-1 Blue Devils, ranked as high as No. 4 in the state regardless of division, can advance in the Class 5A state playoff bracket with a  win in the 6 p.m. match. The winner of the Sunnyside-Casteel game will take on either No. 4 Peoria Sunrise Mountain or fifth-seeded Paradise Valley in Saturday's semifinals. 

Coach Casey O'Brien's team is led by seniors Demille Flores and Fabian Mendoza, both of whom have scored 18 goals this season. Mendoza leads the team with 56 points. 

Sunnyside is one of 13 local basketball and soccer teams in action Wednesday night. Boys basketball teams from Tucson High, Ironwood Ridge, Sierra Vista Buena, Nogales, Cienega, Tanque Verde and Pusch Ridge Christian will all try to advance in their brackets. On the girls' side, Rio Rico, Salpointe Catholic and Catalina Foothills will all compete for a chance to make it to the second round of the Class 4A state playoffs. 

Sunnyside isn't the only boys soccer team looking to advance. An All-Southern Arizona matchup between No. 9 Walden Grove at No. 1 Douglas will determine who advances to the Class 4A state semifinals. 

A full listing of this week's playoff games is below. Check back later Wednesday for scores and updated pairings: 

WEDNESDAY

BOYS BASKETBALL

(all games start at 7 p.m.)

Class 6A state playoffs, first round

No. 15 Tucson High at No. 2 Chandler Hamilton

UP NEXT: Winner advances to Saturday's second round

Class 5A state playoffs, first round

No. 12 Ironwood Ridge at No. 5 Sierra Vista Buena

No. 10 Nogales at No. 7 Cienega

UP NEXT: Winners advance to Friday's second round

Class 3A state playoffs, first round

No. 24 Tanque Verde at No. 9 San Tan Foothills

No. 19 Monument Valley at No. 14 Pusch Ridge Christian

UP NEXT: Winners advances to Saturday's second round

GIRLS BASKETBALL

(all games start at 7 p.m.)

Class 4A state playoffs, first round

No. 13 Rio Rico at No. 3 Phoenix Greenway

No. 10 Salpointe Catholic at No. 7 Scottsdale Saguaro

No. 15 Catalina Foothills at No. 2 Phoenix Shadow Mountain

UP NEXT: Winners advance to Saturday's quarterfinals

BOYS SOCCER

(all games start at 6 p.m.)

Class 5A state quarterfinals

No. 8 Queen Creek Casteel at No. 1 Sunnyside

UP NEXT: Winner advances to Saturday's semfiinals

Class 4A state quarterfinals

No. 9 Walden Grove at No. 1 Douglas

UP NEXT: Winner advances to Saturday's semifinals

THURSDAY

GIRLS BASKETBALL

(all games start at 7 p.m.)

Class 5A state quarterfinals

No. 6 Sierra Vista Buena at No. 3 Cave Creek Cactus Shadows

UP NEXT: Winner advances to Wednesday's semifinals

FRIDAY

BOYS BASKETBALL

(all games start at 7 p.m.)

Class 4A state quarterfinals

No. 6 Gilbert Mesquite at No. 3 Catalina Foothills

No. 7 Buckeye at No. 2 Salpointe Catholic

UP NEXT: Winners advance to Tuesday's semifinals

GIRLS BASKETBALL

(all games start at 7 p.m.)

Class 3A state playoffs, second round

No. 16 Valley Christian at No. 1 Sabino

No. 11 Tanque Verde at No. 6 Tuba City

UP NEXT: Winners advance to Monday's quarterfinals

GIRLS SOCCER

Class 3A state championship game

No. 8 Sahuarita vs. No. 3 Gilbert Christian at Gilbert Williams Field High School, 5 p.m.

SATURDAY

GIRLS SOCCER

Class 5A state semifinals

No. 10 Ironwood Ridge vs. No. 2 Phoenix Desert Mountain at Gilbert Higley High School, 11 a.m.

UP NEXT: Winner advances to Tuesday's state championship game 

Class 4A state semifinals

No. 7 Salpointe Catholic vs. No. 3 Flagstaff at Gilbert Williams Field High School, 11 a.m.

No. 4 Catalina Foothills vs. No. 1 Prescott at Gilbert Williams Field High School, 1 p.m.

UP NEXT: Winners advance to Tuesday's state championship game

BOYS BASKETBALL

Class 3A state playoffs, second round

(all games start at 7 p.m.)

Show Low/Holbrook winner at No. 5 Sabino

UP NEXT: Winner advances to Tuesday's quarterfinals 

