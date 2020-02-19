Top-seeded Sunnyside will try to continue stellar season in Wednesday night's state soccer quarterfinals

Top-seeded Sunnyside will continue its state championship repeat run on Wednesday night, when the Blue Devils take on Queen Creek Casteel on the south side. The 22-1 Blue Devils, ranked as high as No. 4 in the state regardless of division, can advance in the Class 5A state playoff bracket with a win in the 6 p.m. match. The winner of the Sunnyside-Casteel game will take on either No. 4 Peoria Sunrise Mountain or fifth-seeded Paradise Valley in Saturday's semifinals.
Coach Casey O'Brien's team is led by seniors Demille Flores and Fabian Mendoza, both of whom have scored 18 goals this season. Mendoza leads the team with 56 points.
Sunnyside is one of 13 local basketball and soccer teams in action Wednesday night. Boys basketball teams from Tucson High, Ironwood Ridge, Sierra Vista Buena, Nogales, Cienega, Tanque Verde and Pusch Ridge Christian will all try to advance in their brackets. On the girls' side, Rio Rico, Salpointe Catholic and Catalina Foothills will all compete for a chance to make it to the second round of the Class 4A state playoffs.
Sunnyside isn't the only boys soccer team looking to advance. An All-Southern Arizona matchup between No. 9 Walden Grove at No. 1 Douglas will determine who advances to the Class 4A state semifinals.
A full listing of this week's playoff games is below. Check back later Wednesday for scores and updated pairings:
WEDNESDAY
BOYS BASKETBALL
(all games start at 7 p.m.)
Class 6A state playoffs, first round
No. 15 Tucson High at No. 2 Chandler Hamilton
UP NEXT: Winner advances to Saturday's second round
Class 5A state playoffs, first round
No. 12 Ironwood Ridge at No. 5 Sierra Vista Buena
No. 10 Nogales at No. 7 Cienega
UP NEXT: Winners advance to Friday's second round
Class 3A state playoffs, first round
No. 24 Tanque Verde at No. 9 San Tan Foothills
No. 19 Monument Valley at No. 14 Pusch Ridge Christian
UP NEXT: Winners advances to Saturday's second round
GIRLS BASKETBALL
(all games start at 7 p.m.)
Class 4A state playoffs, first round
No. 13 Rio Rico at No. 3 Phoenix Greenway
No. 10 Salpointe Catholic at No. 7 Scottsdale Saguaro
No. 15 Catalina Foothills at No. 2 Phoenix Shadow Mountain
UP NEXT: Winners advance to Saturday's quarterfinals
BOYS SOCCER
(all games start at 6 p.m.)
Class 5A state quarterfinals
No. 8 Queen Creek Casteel at No. 1 Sunnyside
UP NEXT: Winner advances to Saturday's semfiinals
Class 4A state quarterfinals
No. 9 Walden Grove at No. 1 Douglas
UP NEXT: Winner advances to Saturday's semifinals
THURSDAY
GIRLS BASKETBALL
(all games start at 7 p.m.)
Class 5A state quarterfinals
No. 6 Sierra Vista Buena at No. 3 Cave Creek Cactus Shadows
UP NEXT: Winner advances to Wednesday's semifinals
FRIDAY
BOYS BASKETBALL
(all games start at 7 p.m.)
Class 4A state quarterfinals
No. 6 Gilbert Mesquite at No. 3 Catalina Foothills
No. 7 Buckeye at No. 2 Salpointe Catholic
UP NEXT: Winners advance to Tuesday's semifinals
GIRLS BASKETBALL
(all games start at 7 p.m.)
Class 3A state playoffs, second round
No. 16 Valley Christian at No. 1 Sabino
No. 11 Tanque Verde at No. 6 Tuba City
UP NEXT: Winners advance to Monday's quarterfinals
GIRLS SOCCER
Class 3A state championship game
No. 8 Sahuarita vs. No. 3 Gilbert Christian at Gilbert Williams Field High School, 5 p.m.
SATURDAY
GIRLS SOCCER
Class 5A state semifinals
No. 10 Ironwood Ridge vs. No. 2 Phoenix Desert Mountain at Gilbert Higley High School, 11 a.m.
UP NEXT: Winner advances to Tuesday's state championship game
Class 4A state semifinals
No. 7 Salpointe Catholic vs. No. 3 Flagstaff at Gilbert Williams Field High School, 11 a.m.
No. 4 Catalina Foothills vs. No. 1 Prescott at Gilbert Williams Field High School, 1 p.m.
UP NEXT: Winners advance to Tuesday's state championship game
BOYS BASKETBALL
Class 3A state playoffs, second round
(all games start at 7 p.m.)
Show Low/Holbrook winner at No. 5 Sabino
UP NEXT: Winner advances to Tuesday's quarterfinals